|
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.03.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Harald
|Last name(s):
|Hasselmann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|145.00 EUR
|29000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|145.00 EUR
|29000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|
|13125 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|180 M
|EBIT 2019
|32,9 M
|Net income 2019
|22,6 M
|Finance 2019
|64,0 M
|Yield 2019
|1,03%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|32,3x
|P/E ratio 2020
|26,0x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,69x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,34x
|Capitalization
|729 M
|
|
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
210,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
141,60 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
48,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
48,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
48,3%