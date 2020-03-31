Log in
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Hasselmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005659700

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
145.00 EUR 29000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
145.00 EUR 29000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58735  31.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
