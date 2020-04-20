Log in
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/20/2020 | 07:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.04.2020 / 13:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Street: Robert-Rössle-Str.10
Postal code: 13125
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EUDABLUKXCKG48

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
JPMorgan Funds SICAV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.30 % 0.22 % 5.52 % 5,292,983
Previous notification 5.04 % 0.00 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005659700 0 280,519 0.00 % 5.30 %
Total 280,519 5.30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall shares lent out 11,464 0.22 %
    Total 11,464 0.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Total position remains above 5%. Notifications are due to additional entities within the group. JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l is the management company for JPMorgan funds SICAV and has delegated portfolio management to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd.  

Date
16 Apr 2020


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024953  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
