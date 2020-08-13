Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Präsentation Q2/2020
Half Year 2020
13 August 2020
Dr. Andreas Eckert
CEO
Global Player Focused on
Niche Markets for Radioisotopes
ISOTOPE PRODUCTS
(industrial components)
Products
Services
Trade
Disposa
l
45 MM EUR
54%**
MEDICAL*
Radiation Therapy
Radiopharma
Lab Devices
Engineering
38 MM EUR
46%**
HOLDING
(non-operative)
*Since January 1, 2020, Eckert & Ziegler has consolidated its Radiation Therapy and Radiopharma segments under the new name MEDICAL
**figures without Holding segment
84 MM EUR Revenues in H1-2020
>800 Employees (Headcounts)
18 Sites Worldwide
Results H1-2020
(MM EUR)
Revenues
83,6
Net Income
12,7
EUROPE AMERICA ASIA MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
9% 3%
46%
42%
3
Revenue Growth
H1-2020 Total Revenues 83,6 mm EUR
H1-2019 Total Revenues 89,0 mm EUR
Lost over last year: -6%
60,0
50,0
EUR
40,0
MM.In
30,0
20,0
10,0
-
Isotope Products
Medical
H1-2019
53,5
35,6
H1-2020
45,3
38,3
-15% YoY due to
Pharma Growth
Compensates
Corona & Oil Price
4
Corona
incl. discontinued and continued operations
HY Revenues by Segment 2019/2020
-15% YoY,
Corona & Oil
-6%, mitigated
by ALB
≈ +30% YoY
Isotope Products: Revenue
Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR
60
55
50
- 9,2
45
+ 1,1
40
53,5
35
45,3
30
25
20
Revenues H1-2019
Organic Growth
Exchange Rate Effects
Revenues H1-2020
6
Medical: Revenue
Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR
40
30
15
10
5
Revenues H1-2019
Organic Growth
Exchange Rate Effects
Revenues H1-2020
7
Net Income - Distribution and Growth
8
H1-2020 Total Net Income 12,7 mm EUR
H1-2019 Total Net Income 13,1 mm EUR
Lost over last year: -3,8%
10,0
9,0
8,0
7,0
EUR
6,0
In MM
5,0
4,0
3,0
2,0
1,0
0,0
Isotope Products
Medical
H1-2019
7,2
6,4
H1-2020
3,5
9,7
9
Net Income Growth all Segments in H1-2020, in mm EUR
14,0
+ 0,1
12,0
- 3,7
+ 3,2
10,0
8,0
13,1
12,7
6,0
4,0
2,0
0,0
Net income H1-2019
Isotope Products
Medical
Holding
Net income H1-2020
10
Isotope Products: Net Income
Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR
8
7
6
-3,2
5
4
+ 1,3
+ 7,2
-1,0
3
2
+ 3,5
1
0
Net income H1-2019
Organic Growtth
Exchange Rate Effects
Tax/Interest/Minorities
Net income H1-2020
11
Medical: Net Income Growth
H1-2020, in mm EUR
12,0
+ 2,7
8,0
+ 1,9
6,0
+ 9,7
4,0
+ 6,0
2,0
0,0
Net income H1-2019 *
Organic Growth
Pipeline and One-Off
Exchange Rate Effects
Tax/Interest/Minorities
Net income H1-2020
* For comparision, without pipeline and One-off
12
Cashflow and Balance Sheet
13
Balance Sheet
as of 30/06/2020, in mm EUR
Cash/Stocks
62
Equity
141
Receivables
35
Minority Interests
1
Inventory
33
IFRS 16 Leasing
19
Intangible Assets
51
Accruals/Provisions
64
Fixed Assets
40
Other Short Term Payables
35
Others
29
Other Long Term Payables
7
Total Assets
268
Total Liabilities & Equities
268
Cash at hand of 61 mm EUR + Financial Assets/ Stocks of 1 mm EUR
Debt Free
Equity Ratio 53% (+ 2% over Dec. 2019)
14
Net Liquidity
H1-2020, in mm EUR
+10 mm EUR
Share Buy-Back
80
80
70
70
60
60
EUR
50
50
MMIn
40
40
30
30
20
20
10
10
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
2014
H1-2020
Zahlungsmittel
22
31
37
58
54
79
62
Darlehen
19
16
12
2
0
0
0
Nettoliquidität
3
15
25
56
54
79
62
Cashflow
H1-2020, in mm EUR
enthält im Vergleich YoY:
3,0 Mio. EUR Auflösung Rückstellung
EBITDA: 23,3 mm. EUR 7,3 Mio. EUR Aufbau Forderungen 1,8 Mio. EUR Steueranstieg
0,8 Mio. Investives
90,0
80,0
0,6
-7,6
70,0
-10,8
-0,3
60,0
78,9
50,0
60,8
40,0
30,0
Liquidity 31.12.19
CF Operating Activities
CF Investing Activities
CF Financing Activities
Exchange Rate Effects
Liquidity 30.06.20
* Only Cash at hand without Stocks
16
Stock and Dividend
in EUR/Stock
Share-split 1:3 effective since 4 August 2020
The stock price after share split by end of June is 37,15 EUR/Stock
200
1,7
180
1,5
160
140
1,3
120
100
1,1
1,7
80
0,9
60
1,2
40
0,7
0,8
20
0,6
0,6
0,6
0,7
0,5
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Dividend in EUR/Share
EUR/Aktie
17
Corona Update
Expectations for 2020
Key Elements of Guidance 1.0/ 2020 (EBIT)
in mm EUR
19
Key Items Remain on Track
Corona seems to have hit bottom
Oil price effects seem to have hit bottom
No negative effects seen in H1 2020 for radiopharmaceutical business
Lutetium :
commercial production started in March 2020
High degree of purity/ technology confirmed
Pharmaceutical manufacturing license expected early 2021
JV in China with TCL Healthcare on HDR moves ahead:
Set-upof Y-90 production lines in Chengdu and Boston progresses according to schedule
Strategic pipeline
6 mm USD competitive NIH-NIAID contract awarded for radiation protection pill
Guidance/ short term
Medium term
Strategic
20
Expansion Strategy
Gallium-68/ Theranostics
Additional Isotopes (e.g. Lu-177)
Treatment
Diagnosis
Additional indications
21
Expansion Strategy
Yttrium-90/ Radioembolisation
Geographic Expansion
Boston(US) site
ROW including
Chengdu(PRC)
China
site
EZAG
Europe
today
22
Short/ Medium Term Goals for Radiopharma Ingredients
Building Worldwide Supply Chains / Global Network
Status as of March 2020
Lutetium-177
Validated technology
Value chain has been completed
Five reactors qualified thereof two non-European sites
First deliveries to customers
Status as of March 2020 Yttrium-90
New production site in Boston initiated
Production site in Chengdu Chengdu on schedule
Numerous alliances in the pipeline
Financial Calendar / IR Contact
13 Aug 2020 Half Year Report 2020
10 Nov 2020 Quarterly Report III/2020
17 Nov 2020 German Equity Forum
(subject to changes)
ISIN
DE0005659700
Reuters EUZ.DE
IR Contact
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Karolin Riehle
Investor Relations & PR
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10
D-13125 Berlin
Tel. +49 30 94 10 84-138 Fax +49 30 94 10 84-112 karolin.riehle@ezag.de www.ezag.de
24
25
