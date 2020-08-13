Log in
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTE

(EUZ)
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Präsentation Q2/2020

08/13/2020 | 11:38am EDT

Half Year 2020

13 August 2020

Dr. Andreas Eckert

CEO

1

Global Player Focused on

Niche Markets for Radioisotopes

ISOTOPE PRODUCTS

(industrial components)

Products

Services

Trade

Disposal

45 MM EUR

54%**

MEDICAL*

Radiation Therapy

Radiopharma

Lab Devices

Engineering

38 MM EUR

46%**

HOLDING

(non-operative)

*Since January 1, 2020, Eckert & Ziegler has consolidated its Radiation Therapy and Radiopharma segments under the new name MEDICAL

**figures without Holding segment

84 MM EUR Revenues in H1-2020

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

2

>800 Employees (Headcounts)

18 Sites Worldwide

Results H1-2020

(MM EUR)

Revenues

83,6

Net Income

12,7

EUROPE AMERICA ASIA MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

9% 3%

46%

42%

3

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Revenue Growth

H1-2020 Total Revenues 83,6 mm EUR

H1-2019 Total Revenues 89,0 mm EUR

Lost over last year: -6%

60,0

50,0

EUR

40,0

MM.In

30,0

20,0

10,0

-

Isotope Products

Medical

H1-2019

53,5

35,6

H1-2020

45,3

38,3

-15% YoY due to

Pharma Growth

Compensates

Corona & Oil Price

4

Corona

incl. discontinued and continued operations

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

HY Revenues by Segment 2019/2020

-15% YoY,

Corona & Oil

-6%, mitigated

by ALB

≈ +30% YoY

Isotope Products: Revenue

Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR

60

55

50

- 9,2

45

+ 1,1

40

53,5

35

45,3

30

25

20

Revenues H1-2019

Organic Growth

Exchange Rate Effects

Revenues H1-2020

6

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Medical: Revenue

Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR

40

+ 0,9

35

+ 1,8

30

25

+ 35,6

+ 38,3

20

15

10

5

Revenues H1-2019

Organic Growth

Exchange Rate Effects

Revenues H1-2020

7

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Net Income - Distribution and Growth

H1-2020

8

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Net Income Growth

H1-2020 Total Net Income 12,7 mm EUR

H1-2019 Total Net Income 13,1 mm EUR

Lost over last year: -3,8%

10,0

9,0

8,0

7,0

EUR

6,0

In MM

5,0

4,0

3,0

2,0

1,0

0,0

Isotope Products

Medical

H1-2019

7,2

6,4

H1-2020

3,5

9,7

9

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Net Income Growth all Segments in H1-2020, in mm EUR

14,0

+ 0,1

12,0

- 3,7

+ 3,2

10,0

8,0

13,1

12,7

6,0

4,0

2,0

0,0

Net income H1-2019

Isotope Products

Medical

Holding

Net income H1-2020

10

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Isotope Products: Net Income

Growth H1-2020, in mm EUR

8

7

6

-3,2

5

4

+ 1,3

+ 7,2

-1,0

3

2

+ 3,5

1

0

Net income H1-2019

Organic Growtth

Exchange Rate Effects

Tax/Interest/Minorities

Net income H1-2020

11

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Medical: Net Income Growth

H1-2020, in mm EUR

12,0

+ 0,2

10,0

-1,1

+ 2,7

8,0

+ 1,9

6,0

+ 9,7

4,0

+ 6,0

2,0

0,0

Net income H1-2019 *

Organic Growth

Pipeline and One-Off

Exchange Rate Effects

Tax/Interest/Minorities

Net income H1-2020

* For comparision, without pipeline and One-off

12

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Cashflow and Balance Sheet

H1-2020

13

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Balance Sheet

as of 30/06/2020, in mm EUR

Cash/Stocks

62

Equity

141

Receivables

35

Minority Interests

1

Inventory

33

IFRS 16 Leasing

19

Intangible Assets

51

Accruals/Provisions

64

Fixed Assets

40

Other Short Term Payables

35

Others

29

Other Long Term Payables

7

Total Assets

268

Total Liabilities & Equities

268

  • Cash at hand of 61 mm EUR + Financial Assets/ Stocks of 1 mm EUR
  • Debt Free
  • Equity Ratio 53% (+ 2% over Dec. 2019)

14

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Net Liquidity

H1-2020, in mm EUR

+10 mm EUR

Share Buy-Back

80

80

70

70

60

60

EUR

50

50

MMIn

40

40

30

30

20

20

10

10

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0

2014

H1-2020

Zahlungsmittel

22

31

37

58

54

79

62

Darlehen

19

16

12

2

0

0

0

Nettoliquidität

3

15

25

56

54

79

62

Folie nur zur Illustration - es gilt das gesprochene Wort

15

Cashflow

H1-2020, in mm EUR

enthält im Vergleich YoY:

3,0 Mio. EUR Auflösung Rückstellung

EBITDA: 23,3 mm. EUR7,3 Mio. EUR Aufbau Forderungen 1,8 Mio. EUR Steueranstieg

0,8 Mio. Investives

90,0

80,0

0,6

-7,6

70,0

-10,8

-0,3

60,0

78,9

50,0

60,8

40,0

30,0

Liquidity 31.12.19

CF Operating Activities

CF Investing Activities

CF Financing Activities

Exchange Rate Effects

Liquidity 30.06.20

* Only Cash at hand without Stocks

16

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Stock and Dividend

in EUR/Stock

Share-split 1:3 effective since 4 August 2020

The stock price after share split by end of June is 37,15 EUR/Stock

200

1,7

180

1,5

160

140

1,3

120

100

1,1

1,7

80

0,9

60

1,2

40

0,7

0,8

20

0,6

0,6

0,6

0,7

0,5

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Dividend in EUR/Share

EUR/Aktie

17

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Corona Update

Expectations for 2020

Folie nur zur Illustration - es gilt das gesprochene Wort

18

Key Elements of Guidance 1.0/ 2020 (EBIT)

in mm EUR

19

Slides only for illustration -the spoken word shall be binding

Key Items Remain on Track

  • Corona seems to have hit bottom
  • Oil price effects seem to have hit bottom
  • No negative effects seen in H1 2020 for radiopharmaceutical business
  • Lutetium:
    • commercial production started in March 2020
    • High degree of purity/ technology confirmed
    • Pharmaceutical manufacturing license expected early 2021
  • JV in China with TCL Healthcare on HDR moves ahead:
  • Set-upof Y-90production lines in Chengdu and Boston progresses according to schedule
  • Strategic pipeline
    • 6 mm USD competitive NIH-NIAID contract awarded for radiation protection pill

Guidance/ short term

Medium term

Strategic

20

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Expansion Strategy

Gallium-68/ Theranostics

Additional Isotopes (e.g. Lu-177)

EZAG today

Treatment

Diagnosis

Additional indications

21

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Expansion Strategy

Yttrium-90/ Radioembolisation

Geographic Expansion

Boston(US) site

ROW including

Chengdu(PRC)

China

site

EZAG

Europe

today

SIRTEX Europe

Customer Base

22

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Short/ Medium Term Goals for Radiopharma Ingredients

Building Worldwide Supply Chains / Global Network

Status as of March 2020

Lutetium-177

  • Validated technology
  • Value chain has been completed
  • Five reactors qualified thereof two non-European sites
  • First deliveries to customers

Status as of March 2020 Yttrium-90

  • New production site in Boston initiated
  • Production site in Chengdu Chengdu on schedule
  • Numerous alliances in the pipeline

Financial Calendar / IR Contact

13 Aug 2020 Half Year Report 2020

10 Nov 2020 Quarterly Report III/2020

17 Nov 2020 German Equity Forum

(subject to changes)

ISINDE0005659700

Reuters EUZ.DE

IR Contact

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Karolin Riehle

Investor Relations & PR

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10

D-13125 Berlin

Tel. +49 30 94 10 84-138 Fax +49 30 94 10 84-112 karolin.riehle@ezag.de www.ezag.de

24

Folie nur zur Illustration - es gilt das gesprochene Wort

Thank you!

25

Folie nur zur Illustration - es gilt das gesprochene Wort

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:37:04 UTC
