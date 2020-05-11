Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : US health authorities to provide USD 6 million in funding for MYELO radiation protection pill

Log in
05/11/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Investment
US health authorities to provide USD 6 million in funding for MYELO radiation protection pill

11.05.2020 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 11 May 2020. Berlin-based MYELO Therapeutics, an affiliated company of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG, will receive USD 6 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over the next three years for the further development of its radiation protection pill MYELO001. The company is one of the few European applicants to successfully compete for funds from the relatively generous US catastrophe prevention program.

The money will be used to finance further tests and proof of concept and to investigate the functional mechanism of the new orally applicable drug. If the multi-year trials are successful, MYELO has the opportunity to win valuable contracts from civil protection agencies in America and elsewhere to build up emergency stocks.

"MYELO Therapeutics is one of a series of strategic investments that Eckert & Ziegler is using to push its growth into new dimensions in the mid term," explained Dr. Andreas Eckert, CEO of the TecDAX company Eckert & Ziegler. "The Executive Board has been able to continuously increase the financial resources for this purpose over the past few years. Although it would still be years too early to make concrete statements on sales or earnings potential, the award of the contract by the American health authorities shows that Eckert & Ziegler is on the right track when it comes to selecting its financing projects".

For details of the radiation protection pill and the funding commitment of the American health authorities, see the detailed press release of MYELO Therapeutics: http://www.myelotherapeutics.com/news.html

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


11.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1040731

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040731  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 178 M
EBIT 2020 32,1 M
Net income 2020 22,0 M
Finance 2020 92,8 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 741 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 210,00  €
Last Close Price 144,00  €
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-24.45%805
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.94%391 764
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%299 645
PFIZER, INC.-5.00%206 751
NOVARTIS-10.02%195 088
MERCK & CO., INC-16.00%192 841
