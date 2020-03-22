Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Classified in California as Essential Business

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement

22.03.2020 / 17:25

Berlin, 22 March 2020. The production sites in California of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, S-DAX), in fiscal year 2019 responsible for more than one third of the groups revenue, will not be affected by "Safer at Home" orders for non-critical Manufacturing entities that went into effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic there Friday evening Pacific Time. As is the case with Eckert & Ziegler's European plants, most products manufactured in California are categorized as being part of the health systems or of essential infrastructure. Therefore, the sites are exempt from governmental closing orders. This also applies to the production site in New York.

In other locations and the European Union, where the remainders of Eckert & Ziegler's production sites are located, so far no closing orders have been issued. In the opinion of the Management Board, however, the situation in almost all places is similar to California, not only for the live saving cancer treatment devices or radiopharmaceuticals that are manufactured in these other locations, but also for services and industrial products. Cobalt irradiation sources, seemingly just a technical component, are for example needed for the gamma sterilization of medical devices and lately see a soaring demand.

"The group's economic performance will nevertheless be affected by the global governmental reactions to the corona crisis" cautions the CEO of the group, Dr. Andreas Eckert. "The turmoil caused by social thinning-out measures, curfews, school closures, or travel restrictions has already led to the delay or cancellation of orders and increased cost. Furthermore, the widespread paralyzation of public institutions and the interruptions of well-established routines may influence the ability to implement countermeasures swiftly."

The group will provide further details on the 2020 outlook together with the details of the 2019 annual report on 31 March 2020.

