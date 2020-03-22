Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTE

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Classified in California as Essential Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement
Eckert & Ziegler Classified in California as Essential Business

22.03.2020 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 22 March 2020. The production sites in California of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, S-DAX), in fiscal year 2019 responsible for more than one third of the groups revenue, will not be affected by "Safer at Home" orders for non-critical Manufacturing entities that went into effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic there Friday evening Pacific Time. As is the case with Eckert & Ziegler's European plants, most products manufactured in California are categorized as being part of the health systems or of essential infrastructure. Therefore, the sites are exempt from governmental closing orders. This also applies to the production site in New York.

In other locations and the European Union, where the remainders of Eckert & Ziegler's production sites are located, so far no closing orders have been issued. In the opinion of the Management Board, however, the situation in almost all places is similar to California, not only for the live saving cancer treatment devices or radiopharmaceuticals that are manufactured in these other locations, but also for services and industrial products. Cobalt irradiation sources, seemingly just a technical component, are for example needed for the gamma sterilization of medical devices and lately see a soaring demand.

"The group's economic performance will nevertheless be affected by the global governmental reactions to the corona crisis" cautions the CEO of the group, Dr. Andreas Eckert. "The turmoil caused by social thinning-out measures, curfews, school closures, or travel restrictions has already led to the delay or cancellation of orders and increased cost. Furthermore, the widespread paralyzation of public institutions and the interruptions of well-established routines may influence the ability to implement countermeasures swiftly."

The group will provide further details on the 2020 outlook together with the details of the 2019 annual report on 31 March 2020.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


22.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1003703

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1003703  22.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-
12:30pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Classified in California as Ess..
EQ
03/12ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Starts Commercial Production of..
PU
03/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Starts Commercial Production of..
EQ
03/06ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03/05ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Reorganizes its Production Site..
EQ
03/03ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler to Financially Back Clinical De..
EQ
02/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
02/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
02/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 180 M
EBIT 2019 32,9 M
Net income 2019 22,6 M
Finance 2019 64,0 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 210,00  €
Last Close Price 112,80  €
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-40.82%621
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.90%316 072
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.89%251 709
MERCK & CO., INC-21.54%180 988
NOVARTIS-17.63%170 099
PFIZER, INC.-25.96%160 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group