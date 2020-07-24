Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTE

(EUZ)
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share

07/24/2020 | 06:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share

24-Jul-2020 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share

Berlin, 24 July 2020. Based on initial, un-audited assessments, revenues and earnings of Berlin-based isotope specialists Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) for the half year ending 30 June 2020 are significantly higher than expected.

The consolidated result in the first half of the year should reach EUR 2.47 per share (Q2 previous year: EUR 2.59). At the same time sales should run to about EUR 84 million (Q2 previous year: EUR 89 million).

On the basis of this evaluation, and despite Corona, the Executive Board expects the consolidated result for the financial year 2020 to exceed the forecast published at the beginning of the year. It therefore rescinds the previous guidance and increases the target of EUR 3.50 to EUR 4.00 per share. The Executive Board keeps the revenue forecast at EUR 170 million.

The figures are based on the share capital as of 30 June 2020. Converted to the increased share capital of EUR 21,171,932, the forecast is EUR 1.00 per share.

The complete figures for the first half year 2020 will be published on 13 August 2020.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1100997

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1100997  24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1100997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
