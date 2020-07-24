Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share



24-Jul-2020 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Berlin, 24 July 2020. Based on initial, un-audited assessments, revenues and earnings of Berlin-based isotope specialists Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) for the half year ending 30 June 2020 are significantly higher than expected.

The consolidated result in the first half of the year should reach EUR 2.47 per share (Q2 previous year: EUR 2.59). At the same time sales should run to about EUR 84 million (Q2 previous year: EUR 89 million).

On the basis of this evaluation, and despite Corona, the Executive Board expects the consolidated result for the financial year 2020 to exceed the forecast published at the beginning of the year. It therefore rescinds the previous guidance and increases the target of EUR 3.50 to EUR 4.00 per share. The Executive Board keeps the revenue forecast at EUR 170 million.

The figures are based on the share capital as of 30 June 2020. Converted to the increased share capital of EUR 21,171,932, the forecast is EUR 1.00 per share.



The complete figures for the first half year 2020 will be published on 13 August 2020.

Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de