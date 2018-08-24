Eckoh : shortlisted for Anti Fraud/Security Initiative Award

Posted by eckohat 10:06 AMon Aug 24, 2018 Eckoh's entire PCI DSS compliant Secure Payments Portfolio has been shortlisted for a 2018 Payments Award.

Eckoh (AIM: ECK), the global provider of secure payment products and customer contact solutions, has been named as a finalist for the Anti Fraud/Security Initiative award at the Payments Awards 2018 .

Eckoh's submission for this year was their entire Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant Secure Payment portfolio. This covers Agent-Assisted payments as well as Self-Service payments, all of which can be delivered through the Eckoh Experience Portal . Eckoh have long been committed to securing contact center payments through payment IVR, agent assisted transactions mobile apps, web applications and more recently with emerging payment methods such as Apple Pay. The breadth of the portfolio shows the extent to which Eckoh have taken payment data seriously and enabled businesses to offer the widest range of payment security options to meet every customer preference and reduce the risk of fraud. Previous award-winning solutions within the portfolio include CallGuard and Apple Pay over the phone.

Eckoh's innovation has led to achieving the world's first secure payment via Apple Pay over the phone. Along with partner, Worldpay, this innovation created the breakthrough solution for secure telephone payments in October 2016. It leverages market-leading Apple eCommerce payment methods, applied in a novel way to telephone calls. Since then Eckoh have extended this alternative payment method into Google Pay, Paypal and Pay by Bank.

The Payments Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the payments sector. Now, in their 6th year, the awards are regarded as a benchmark in the card and payment sector, distinguishing nominees, individuals, companies and organizations who have launched and implemented the most outstanding payments solutions, initiatives and projects during the past year.

This year's winners will be announced at the Payments Awards Gala Dinner and Ceremony on 14 November 2018 at the London Marriott Hotel, in Grosvenor Square.

Tony Porter, Head of Global Marketing at Eckoh, commented:'We are extremely pleased to have been recognised for our innovative solutions that help contact centers to minimise the risk of fraud and help manage the compliance and regulatory demands of today's payment environment. We're also committed to staying at the forefront of technology to be able to offer the latest secure payment options, bringing the latest and best solutions to the market without ignoring traditional engagement channels. We're looking forward to learning the results.'

Tony Porter

Head of Global Marketing

For more information please contact MediaResponseUK@eckoh.com

