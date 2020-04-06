Eclipse Metals : Data from Geophysical Surveys over the Devils Elbow Acquired

ECLIPSE METALS LIMITED April 2020 2

The newly sourced geophysical data was previously not available to Eclipse or in the public domain. Eclipse now hold a significant database of geophysical [and other] data over the Devil's Elbow tenement and surrounds and have commenced systematic filtering and analysis of these data. Eclipse plan to analyse the data in light of the advances in geophysical methods and data analysis since the period of data acquisition between 2002 and 2009. The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Association] 2013 white-paper on advances in geophysical methods for uranium exploration presents geophysical data from West Arnhem Land and Canada. Eclipse have the appropriate datasets and are using this report as a guide to optimizing data analysis for drill targeting.

The geophysical data sets now held by Eclipse include airborne magnetic, radiometric, and electromagnetic data as well as ground gravity data. Additionally, Sentinel-2 satellite imagery was downloaded and used for true-colour [and false colour] composite images; as well as 30m topographic data from NASA.

The Company has undertaken an extensive review of all the available data. Based on integration of all geophysical products generated, preliminary assessment and re-interpretation of the radiometric data has highlighted very strong uranium channel targets proximal to the known Devil's Elbow U-Au-Pd prospect and within the south-west portion of the licence area, all of which remain unexplored.

The combination of all the re-interpreted geophysical data sets will allow the Company to have a better understanding of known and unknown geological structures within the exploration licence and how these structures potentially control uranium mineralisation.

In conjunction with identification of newly generated drill targets, the Company is comparing radiometric anomalies within the exploration licence area with the radiometric response characteristics of known world class uranium mines and mineralised prospects within the Alligator Uranium Fields. Based on these exploration results, drill targets will be generated and given priority classifications based on radiometric intensity and structural potential.

Acquisition of these new data-sets will greatly enhance the Company's preparation for the next phase of exploration and offsets the immediate need for substantial expenditure until further ground surveys are required to progress detailed exploration.

Eclipse Metals Ltd Executive Chairman Mr Carl Popal commented: "These data sets are not only a great saving against future exploration costs but should also fast track a better targeted drilling program. Our competent technical team members are well focused on the new data at hand, working together during the COVID-19Pandemic.

The safety of our team remains paramount while we continue to monitor and observe the various government guidelines that may affect Company activities. Eclipse's team is networking remotely to formulate a targeted drilling program from the voluminous new data at hand. The Company is aiming to be well prepared for the upcoming exploration field season if practicable."

In these difficult times, the Company's technical team is collaborating remotely to assess the extensive data now at hand to prepare for a well targeted drilling program. The Company will update the market on its findings in the coming weeks.

