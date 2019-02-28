Eclipse Resources : and Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Announce the Closing of the Strategic Combination, Borrowing Base Increase to $375 Million, Name and Ticker Change, and Completion of Reverse Stock Split

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) (the “Company” or “Eclipse
Resources”) and Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:BRMR) (“Blue
Ridge”) today are pleased to announce they have completed the
transaction to combine the two companies under the definitive merger
agreement, which was previously approved by the boards of directors and
stockholders of each company. The Company is also announcing that it has
entered into an amended and restated credit agreement to expand its
borrowing base from $225 million to $375 million and extended the
maturity date to 2024. In conjunction with the closing, the Company
changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation and effected the
previously announced 15-to-1 reverse stock split of its common stock.
The Company’s common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange under the new symbol “MR” on March 1, 2019, giving effect to
the reverse stock split.
As previously disclosed, Blue Ridge stockholders will receive
consideration consisting of 4.4259 shares of Eclipse Resources common
stock for each share of Blue Ridge common stock before adjustment for
the reverse stock split, or 0.29506 shares of Eclipse Resources common
stock for each share of Blue Ridge common stock after adjustment for the
reverse stock split.
John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montage
Resources, commented, “I am pleased to announce the closing of this
transaction that leverages the scale, operational excellence and
high-quality, contiguous assets of both organizations. The prolific
Utica and Marcellus acreage position, when combined with Montage
Resources’ operational expertise, balanced midstream and downstream
portfolio, and financial positioning, will facilitate management’s focus
on shareholder value through the execution of a development plan
prioritizing prudent growth, capital efficiency, and corporate cash flow
generation. This is a transformational year for Montage Resources and we
are excited to close the transaction and continue working toward
creating value in 2019 and beyond.”
About Montage Resources
Montage Resources is an exploration and production company with
approximately 227,000 net effective undeveloped acres currently focused
on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and
North Central Pennsylvania.
