ECMOHO : RM LAW Announces Investigation of ECMOHO Ltd.

07/29/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BERWYN, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of ECMOHO Ltd. ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

Our investigation concerns potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its November 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On November 8, 2019, ECMOHO completed its IPO offering approximately 4.4 million shares at $10 per share and raising $48 million in proceeds. Since its IPO, ECMOHO's stock has precipitously declined and by July 20, 2020, shares of ECMOHO closed at only $2.07 per share, representing a staggering decline of approximately 79% from its IPO share price. The stock continues to trade around a little over $2 per share.

If you purchased shares of ECMOHO and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

 RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-ecmoho-ltd-301102244.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
