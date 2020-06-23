ECMOHO : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ECMOHO Limited – MOHO

Log in
06/23/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) resulting from allegations that ECMOHO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 30, 2020, ECMOHO announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019, reporting revenue between $329 million and $330 million and net income between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.91 per share, or 46%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 31, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of ECMOHO shareholders. If you purchased securities of ECMOHO please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1884.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


