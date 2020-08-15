Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ECMOHO Limited Investors (MOHO) on Behalf of Investors

08/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2020, the Company announced preliminary financial results for fiscal 2019, reporting that revenue was between $329 million and $330 million and that net income was between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.91, or 46%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 31, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased ECMOHO securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-continues-investigation-of-ecmoho-limited-investors-moho-on-behalf-of-investors-301112140.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2020
