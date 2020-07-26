Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ECMOHO Limited    MOHO

ECMOHO LIMITED

(MOHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOHO Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 09:59am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ECMOHO Limited   ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about November 8, 2019, ECMOHO sold about 4.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $10 a share raising nearly $48 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, ECMOHO stock has plunged, on July 24, 2020, the stock closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its November 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an ECMOHO shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moho-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-ecmoho---investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301099827.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ECMOHO LIMITED
09:59aMOHO ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffe..
PR
07/23SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of its Investigation into E..
BU
07/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of E..
BU
07/14ECMOHO : CEO Delivered a Speech about Digitalization at 2020 Health Industry Wes..
AQ
07/03ECMOHO Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
06/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
06/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ECMOHO Limited Inve..
BU
06/24INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/23MOHO ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffe..
PR
06/23INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group