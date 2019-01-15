ECN Capital Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid
01/15/2019 | 08:41am EST
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $265 million of its outstanding common shares (“Shares”) from shareholders for cash (the “Offer”). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 10, 2019.
Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as depositary for the Offer (the “Depositary”), the Company has taken up and paid for 70,666,666 Shares at a price of $3.75 per Share (the “Purchase Price”), for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $265 million excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer.
The Shares purchased for cancellation under the Offer represent approximately 23.04% of the Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, approximately 235,976,685 Shares are issued and outstanding.
Based on the final count by the Depositary, a total of 83,700,039 Shares were properly tendered to the Offer and not properly withdrawn at or below the Purchase Price. As the Offer was oversubscribed, successfully tendering shareholders had approximately 84.43% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by the Company under the Offer, except for “odd lot” tenders (of holders beneficially owning fewer than 100 Shares) which were not subject to pro-ration.
The Company has made payment for the Shares tendered and accepted for purchase by tendering the aggregate purchase price to the Depositary in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws, and payment to the shareholders will be effected by the Depositary. Payment for the Shares will be made in cash, without interest. Any Shares invalidly tendered or tendered and not purchased will be returned to the tendering shareholder promptly by the Depositary.
About ECN Capital Corp.
With managed and advised assets of more than US$29 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety U.S. financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.
