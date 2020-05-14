ECN Capital : Reports US $0.06 in Adjusted Earnings per Common Share in Q 1 20 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ECN Capital Reports US$0.06 in Adjusted Earnings per Common Share in Q1-2020

Solid Q1 Results; Businesses Resilient in the Face of Covid-19

Toronto, Canada - May 14, 2020 - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or the "Company") today

reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, ECN Capital reported Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $14.5 million or $0.06 per share (basic) versus $18.5 million or $0.08 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period ended December 31, 2019 and $12.6 million or $0.05 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

"ECN had strong Q1 earnings of $0.06, in line with our guidance of $0.06 - $0.07", said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp. "We never expected to have the sort of stress test we are all getting from Covid-19, but we are very pleased with the resiliency of each of our businesses. While we are withdrawing our formal 2020 guidance due to the broad range of possible outcomes, I continue to expect earnings growth in 2020 and still believe the low end of our previous guidance range is possible."

Originations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $509 million versus $542 million in the previous three-month period and $419 million for the same period last year.

Total Earning Assets Managed and Advised as at March 31, 2020 were $33.6 billion, consistent with $33.6 billion as at December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $27.7 million versus $33.1 million for the previous three-month period and $27.6 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $33.2 million versus $32.9 million reported for the previous three-month period and $29.0 million for the same period last year.

Net Income (loss) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $2.7 million versus ($8.9) million for the previous three-month period and ($25.3) million for the same period last year.

Dividends Declared

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per outstanding common share to be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company's Board of Directors declared the following dividends on ECN Capital's preferred shares:

A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series A (TSX: ECN.PR.A) payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 15, 2020. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

A quarterly dividend of $0.390625 per outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series C (TSX: ECN.PR.C) payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 15,

