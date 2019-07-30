ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2019 Conference Call

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 after markets close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20190807.html Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560 International 1-604-638-5345 Passcode 47234# Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until September 7, 2019. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until November 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 3469#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than US$32 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America’s leading providers of asset solutions for the financial industry. ECN Capital originates, services, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions through its three core verticals: Home Improvement, Manufactured Housing and Credit Card & Consumer Payments Services.

Contact

John Wimsatt

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com