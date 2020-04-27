Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ECO Animal Health Group plc    EAH   GB0032036807

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC

(EAH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/24 11:35:24 am
255 GBp   --.--%
02:08aECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Board Appointment
PU
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Half-year Report
PU
2019As swine fever fries China vaccine sales, Boehringer rewrites prescription for recovery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECO Animal Health : Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:08am EDT

ECO Animal Health Group plc

(''ECO' or 'the Company') (AIM: EAH)

Board appointment

ECO Animal Health Group plc is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 May 2020, Dr Frank Armstrong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Frank brings extensive experience to the Company in leadership, knowledge and the board room in growth companies within life sciences. Frank has worked in both major multinational corporations and small start-up companies. Alongside this broad international industry experience, he brings particular expertise in the development and commercialisation of R&D programs.

Frank is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Faron Pharmaceutical Oy (AIM), Non-Executive Chairman of Caldan Therapeutics Ltd, a Non-Executive Director of Newcells Biotech Ltd and a Member of the Court of the University of Edinburgh. He has previously held Non-Executive roles in listed companies with Summit Therapeutics (AIM and NASDAQ), Redx Pharma (AIM), Mereo Biopharma (AIM and NASDAQ) and Juniper Therapeutics (NASDAQ). He started his career at ICI Pharma/Zeneca Pharma before moving to Bayer AG where he became head of worldwide product development. Frank is a medical doctor, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Commenting on the appointment Andy Jones, Chairman, ECO Animal Health said:

'On behalf of the Board and all stakeholders I am delighted to welcome Frank to ECO. He brings significant capabilities and experience in both Executive and Non-Executive roles which will strengthen the Board. His expertise in R&D will be invaluable during the next phase of ECO's growth and development'.

The following details in relation to the appointment of Frank Murdoch Armstrong (aged 63) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships held within last 5 years

· Newcells Biotech Limited

· Caldan Therapeutics Limited

· Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

· Dr Frank M Armstrong Consulting Ltd

· Dinaqor Ltd

· Summit Therapeutics plc

· Mereo Biopharma Group plc

· Juniper Therapeutics, Inc.

· Redx Pharma plc

· CardioRentis AG

· BLAST Foundation

· AMS Sciences Ltd

· Actino Pharma Limited

· Xceleron, Inc

Frank Armstrong was Chairman of Redx Pharma plc from 1 September 2014 until his resignation on 20 April 2017. On 24 May 2017, Redx Pharma plc was put into administration by Liverpool City Council as a result of non-payment of an outstanding loan of £2 million and the ordinary shares in Redx Pharma plc were suspended from trading on AIM. On 3 November 2017, Redx Pharma plc exited administration with all creditors paid and trading in the shares of Redx Pharma plc resumed on AIM.

Frank Armstrong does not hold any Ordinary Shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Mr Armstrong's appointment, pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

Contacts:

ECO Animal Health Group plc

Marc Loomes (CEO)

Christopher Wilks (CFO)

Andrew Jones (Chairman)

020 8447 6906

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring

Zach Cohen

020 3934 6630

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Mark Taylor

Peter Steel

Alex Bond

020 7496 3000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

James Steel

Dr Christopher Golden

020 7418 8900

ECO Animal Health Group plc ('ECO' or 'the Company') researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development ('R&D') for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products.

Disclaimer

Eco Animal Health Group plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PL
02:08aECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Board Appointment
PU
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Half-year Report
PU
2019As swine fever fries China vaccine sales, Boehringer rewrites prescription fo..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rising HK tensions, trade angst knock FTSE; domestic sha..
RE
2019African swine fever, trade war to hit ECO Animal Health profit; shares plunge
RE
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Statement re ECO Animal Health and The Pirbright Institute s..
PU
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Statement re ECO Animal Health and The Pirbright Institute s..
PU
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Circ re. Posting of Annual Report 2019
PU
2019ECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64,3 M
EBIT 2020 5,01 M
Net income 2020 2,30 M
Finance 2020 11,6 M
Yield 2020 0,39%
P/E ratio 2020 62,0x
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 172 M
Chart ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ECO Animal Health Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 430,00  GBp
Last Close Price 255,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc D. Loomes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Alfred Jones Chairman
Kevin Anthony Stockdale Finance Director
Christopher John Wilks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Paul Rawlinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC23.19%212
ZOETIS-4.87%59 796
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-19.02%9 511
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.17%3 787
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-6.21%3 451
VIRBAC-28.96%1 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group