ECO Animal Health : Board Appointment

ECO Animal Health Group plc

(''ECO' or 'the Company') (AIM: EAH)

Board appointment

ECO Animal Health Group plc is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 May 2020, Dr Frank Armstrong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Frank brings extensive experience to the Company in leadership, knowledge and the board room in growth companies within life sciences. Frank has worked in both major multinational corporations and small start-up companies. Alongside this broad international industry experience, he brings particular expertise in the development and commercialisation of R&D programs.

Frank is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Faron Pharmaceutical Oy (AIM), Non-Executive Chairman of Caldan Therapeutics Ltd, a Non-Executive Director of Newcells Biotech Ltd and a Member of the Court of the University of Edinburgh. He has previously held Non-Executive roles in listed companies with Summit Therapeutics (AIM and NASDAQ), Redx Pharma (AIM), Mereo Biopharma (AIM and NASDAQ) and Juniper Therapeutics (NASDAQ). He started his career at ICI Pharma/Zeneca Pharma before moving to Bayer AG where he became head of worldwide product development. Frank is a medical doctor, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Commenting on the appointment Andy Jones, Chairman, ECO Animal Health said:

'On behalf of the Board and all stakeholders I am delighted to welcome Frank to ECO. He brings significant capabilities and experience in both Executive and Non-Executive roles which will strengthen the Board. His expertise in R&D will be invaluable during the next phase of ECO's growth and development'.

The following details in relation to the appointment of Frank Murdoch Armstrong (aged 63) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships held within last 5 years · Newcells Biotech Limited · Caldan Therapeutics Limited · Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy · Dr Frank M Armstrong Consulting Ltd · Dinaqor Ltd · Summit Therapeutics plc · Mereo Biopharma Group plc · Juniper Therapeutics, Inc. · Redx Pharma plc · CardioRentis AG · BLAST Foundation · AMS Sciences Ltd · Actino Pharma Limited · Xceleron, Inc

Frank Armstrong was Chairman of Redx Pharma plc from 1 September 2014 until his resignation on 20 April 2017. On 24 May 2017, Redx Pharma plc was put into administration by Liverpool City Council as a result of non-payment of an outstanding loan of £2 million and the ordinary shares in Redx Pharma plc were suspended from trading on AIM. On 3 November 2017, Redx Pharma plc exited administration with all creditors paid and trading in the shares of Redx Pharma plc resumed on AIM.

Frank Armstrong does not hold any Ordinary Shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Mr Armstrong's appointment, pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

Contacts:

ECO Animal Health Group plc ('ECO' or 'the Company') researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development ('R&D') for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products.