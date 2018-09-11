Eco Animal Health : Doc re. Remuneration Committee changes

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
ECO Animal Health Group plc ('ECO' or the 'Company')
Changes to the Remuneration Committee
ECO Animal Health Group plc announces the retirement of Marc Loomes, Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the Remuneration Committee. He was instrumental in advising the newer Non-Executive Directors about the history, duties and competence of the Executive Board members, during which time he was excluded from participating in any decisions relating to his own remuneration.
The Remuneration Committee now consists only of Non-Executive Directors being Andrew Jones (Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Non-Executive Director), Tony Rawlinson (Non-Executive Director) and Peter Lawrence (Non-Executive Chairman), as recommended by the QCA guidelines for corporate governance.
Eco Animal Health Group Plc
Eco Animal Health Group Plc
