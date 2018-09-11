Log in
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC
Eco Animal Health : Doc re. Remuneration Committee changes

09/11/2018

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ECO Animal Health Group plc ('ECO' or the 'Company')

Changes to the Remuneration Committee

ECO Animal Health Group plc announces the retirement of Marc Loomes, Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the Remuneration Committee. He was instrumental in advising the newer Non-Executive Directors about the history, duties and competence of the Executive Board members, during which time he was excluded from participating in any decisions relating to his own remuneration.

The Remuneration Committee now consists only of Non-Executive Directors being Andrew Jones (Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Non-Executive Director), Tony Rawlinson (Non-Executive Director) and Peter Lawrence (Non-Executive Chairman), as recommended by the QCA guidelines for corporate governance.

Enquiries

ECO Animal Health Group plc
Marc Loomes, CEO 020 8447 8899
Peter Lawrence, Non -Executive Chairman 020 8336 6190

Spiro Financial
Anthony Spiro 020 8336 6196

N+1 Singer(Nominated Adviser)
Mark Taylor, James White, Brough Ransom 020 7496 3000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)
James Steel, Dr Christopher Golden 020 7418 8900

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005688/en/

Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Source: Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Disclaimer

Eco Animal Health Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:09 UTC
