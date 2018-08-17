Log in
Eco Animal Health Group Plc    EAH   GB0032036807

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC (EAH)
08/17 09:07:39 am
455 GBp   -1.62%
Eco Animal Health : Doc re. Share Buyback Authority

08/17/2018 | 09:41am CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ECO Animal Health Group PLC

Share Buyback Authority

17 August 2018

ECO Animal Health Group PLC (the 'Company') received authority at its Annual General Meeting held on 19 September 2017 to purchase up to 654,227 of its own ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') until the conclusion of the Company's next AGM or 19 September 2018 (whichever is earlier). The Company may from time to time utilise such authority to make ad hoc market purchases of Ordinary Shares ('Share Repurchases'). The Company will use existing cash resources to purchase any Ordinary Shares and any shares repurchased will be held in Treasury.

Any Share Repurchases shall be at the discretion of the directors of the Company and shall be effected in such manner and on such terms as they may from time to time determine.

When making any Share Repurchases the Company may purchase Ordinary Shares subject to the following parameters:

(i) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased under the shareholder authority is 654,227;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share, exclusive of all expenses, is 5 pence; and

(iii) the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is not more that the higher of;

  • an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the AIM appendix to the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days before the purchase is made; and
  • an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary share on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

Due to the level of liquidity in trading of the Ordinary Shares, Share Repurchases on any trading day are likely to represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Ordinary Shares (and are likely to exceed the 25% threshold of the average daily trading volume in both the month preceding this announcement and the 20 trading days preceding the date of the purchase, as is set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and, as such, the Company would be deviating from the safe harbour set out in Article 5(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014)).

There is no certainty that the Company will use its authority make Share Repurchases.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any Share Repurchases.

For further information, please contact:

ECO Animal Health Group plc

Peter Lawrence, Executive Chairman

Marc Loomes, CEO

020 8336 6190

020 8447 8899

N+1 Singer (Nominated Advisor)

Mark Taylor

James White

020 7496 3000
Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

James Steel

Dr Christopher Golden

020 7418 8900

Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Source: Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Disclaimer

Eco Animal Health Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:40:06 UTC
