ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC

(EAH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 04:20:26 am
408 GBp   +2.00%
Eco Animal Health : Holding(s) in Company

07/08/2019 | 03:53am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Eco Animal Health Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Type 1 & Type 3 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Schroders plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04.07.2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05.07.2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% N/A Below 5% 67,368,126
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.419% N/A 5.419%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0032036807 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash

settlementxii

 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders plc
Schroder Administration Limited
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
Schroder & Co. Limited
Schroders plc
Schroder Administration Limited
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
Schroders (C.I.) Limited
Schroders plc
Schroder Administration Limited
Schroder International Holdings Limited
Schroder Investment Management Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion London
Date of completion 05.07.2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005244/en/

Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Source: Eco Animal Health Group Plc

Disclaimer

Eco Animal Health Group plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:52:06 UTC
