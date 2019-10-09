Log in
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

(EOG)
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas : Director Dealing

10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT

RNS Number : 2934P

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

09 October 2019

9 October 2019

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

("Eco", "Eco Atlantic", "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Director Dealing

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG) was yesterday notiﬁed that on 8 October Peter Nicol, Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 40,000 common shares in the Company at a price of 141.35p per share (the "Share Purchase").

Following the Share Purchase, Peter Nicol is beneﬁcially interested in, in aggregate, 1,542,600 common shares representing approximately 0.84 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM listed Oil & Gas exploration and production Company with interests in Guyana and Namibia where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The Group aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies, including Tullow, Total and Azinam.

In Guyana, Eco Guyana holds a 15% working interest alongside Total (25%) and Tullow Oil (60%) in the 1,800 km 2 Orinduik Block in the shallow water of the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin. The Orinduik Block is adjacent and updip to ExxonMobil and Hess Corporation's Stabroek Block, on which thirteen discoveries have been announced and over 6 Billion BOE of oil equivalent recoverable resources are estimated. First oil production is expected from the deep-water Liza Field in 2020.

Jethro-1 was the ﬁrst major oil discovery on Orinduik Block. The Jethro-1 encountered 180.5 feet (55 meters) of net high-quality oil pay in excellent Lower Tertiary sandstone reservoirs which further proves recoverable oil resources. Joe-1 is the second discovery on the Orinduik Block and comprises high quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir with a high porosity of Upper Tertiary age. The Joe-1 well encountered 52 feet (16 meters) of continuous thick sandstone which further proves the presence of recoverable oil resources.

In Namibia, the Company holds interests in four oshore petroleum licences totalling approximately 25,000km 2 with over 2.3bboe of prospective P50 resources in the Walvis and Lüderitz Basins. These four licences, Cooper, Guy, Sharon and Tamar are being developed alongside partners Azinam and NAMCOR. Eco has been granted a drilling permit on its Cooper Block (Operator).

PDMR Notification Form

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Nicol

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Director of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

b)

LEI

213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Common shares of no par value in the Company

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA27887W1005

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of common shares of no par value in

the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

141.35p

40,000 common

shares

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (Single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e)

Date of the transaction

8 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

Disclaimer

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
