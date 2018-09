By Maryam Cockar



ACQUIRER: Total SA

SELLER: Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd.

TARGET: A 25% working interest in the Orinduik Block in Guyana.

PRICE: $12.5 million

RATIONALE: The acquisition will see Total gain further exposure to offshore Guyana.

STOCK MOVE: At 0706 GMT, Eco shares were up 3.75 pence, or 7.4%, at 54.74 pence.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com