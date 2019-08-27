Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas : Drilling Starts at Joe-1 Well, Offshore Guyana

By Ian Walker



Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) said Tuesday that the Joe-1 well on the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, started drilling on Aug. 25.

The oil-and-gas exploration company said Joe-1 is the second of its two-well drill program in Guyana for this year, adding that the company is fully funded for a further six potential exploration, appraisal or development wells on the Orinduik Block.

Eco Atlantic and its partners on the Orinduik Block estimate the well will take three weeks to drill. Tullow Guyana BV is the operator with a 60% working interest while Total E&P Guyana BV has a 25% interest.

