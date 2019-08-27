Log in
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD

(EOG)
Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas : Drilling Starts at Joe-1 Well, Offshore Guyana

08/27/2019

By Ian Walker

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) said Tuesday that the Joe-1 well on the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, started drilling on Aug. 25.

The oil-and-gas exploration company said Joe-1 is the second of its two-well drill program in Guyana for this year, adding that the company is fully funded for a further six potential exploration, appraisal or development wells on the Orinduik Block.

Eco Atlantic and its partners on the Orinduik Block estimate the well will take three weeks to drill. Tullow Guyana BV is the operator with a 60% working interest while Total E&P Guyana BV has a 25% interest.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 8.16% 2.65 Delayed Quote.278.57%
TULLOW OIL 2.22% 211.5 Delayed Quote.15.52%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -8,75 M
Net income 2020 -11,0 M
Finance 2020 29,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -52,5x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 14 785x
Capitalization 501 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,65  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Holzman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Moshe Peterburg Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Brent Kinley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Rootenberg Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Kangulohi Angula Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD278.57%378
CNOOC LTD-9.87%65 236
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.61%55 973
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.15%41 641
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.97%37 899
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-8.35%26 974
