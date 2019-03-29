Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd    EOG   CA27887W1005

ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD

(EOG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eco Atlantic Partners Approve Budget, Location for New Guyana Well

03/29/2019 | 05:41am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) said Friday that its partners on the Orinduik project, offshore Guyana, have approved drilling budget and location for the second well of their 2019 drilling program.

The net cost for Eco will be around $3 million, below the estimated cost of $6.9 million of the first Orinduik well, the company said. Eco said it is fully-funded for the 2019 campaign and beyond, having current cash of around $19 million.

The second well of the project is subject to a review by the Guyana Department of Energy, Eco said.

Eco owns a 15% stake in the project, while Tullow Oil has a 60% interest and Total a 25% holding.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD -3.97% 1.45 Delayed Quote.107.14%
TOTAL 0.79% 49.665 Real-time Quote.6.75%
TOTAL -0.67% 49.5775 Delayed Quote.6.66%
TULLOW OIL 0.00% 2.6 Delayed Quote.30.00%
TULLOW OIL 2.39% 235.1 Delayed Quote.28.42%
WTI 0.50% 59.77 Delayed Quote.31.83%
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Holzman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Moshe Peterburg Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Brent Kinley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Rootenberg Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Kangulohi Angula Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD107.14%177
CNOOC LTD17.76%81 512
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.07%76 436
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.21%55 244
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.10%49 897
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.05%33 019
