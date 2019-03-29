Eco Atlantic Partners Approve Budget, Location for New Guyana Well

By Adria Calatayud

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) said Friday that its partners on the Orinduik project, offshore Guyana, have approved drilling budget and location for the second well of their 2019 drilling program.

The net cost for Eco will be around $3 million, below the estimated cost of $6.9 million of the first Orinduik well, the company said. Eco said it is fully-funded for the 2019 campaign and beyond, having current cash of around $19 million.

The second well of the project is subject to a review by the Guyana Department of Energy, Eco said.

Eco owns a 15% stake in the project, while Tullow Oil has a 60% interest and Total a 25% holding.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com