Eco Atlantic Says Exxon's Guyana Discovery is Positive for Orinduik License

By Adam Clark

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) said Friday that a new oil discovery by Exxon Mobil in offshore Guyana has positive implications for its adjacent partially-owned Orinduik license.

Exxon Mobil said Thursday that its Hammerhead-1 well hit oil-bearing sandstone, marking its ninth discovery in offshore Guyana.

Eco said the Exxon Mobile discovery has materially de-risked one of the many similar channel systems in its Orinduik block, in which it has a 40% stake with the remainder held by Tullow Oil.

Eco and Tullow will shortly be in a position to pick the location for the first well on the Orinduik license, with drilling to begin in mid-2019, Eco said.

At 0730 GMT, Eco Atlantic shares were up 5.4% at 37.20 pence. Tullow shares were up 0.2% at 234.10 pence.

