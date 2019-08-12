Log in
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD

(EOG)
Tullow makes major oil discovery in Guyana

08/12/2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Tullow Oil announced on Monday a major oil discovery in the Orinduik block in Guyana, raising expectations it will move to develop a field in the oil-rich South American country.

Tullow shares surged more than 12% in early trade in London.

The discovery in the closely watched Jethro-1 well follows a number of exploration successes by Exxon Mobil in the neighbouring Stabroek block in recent years where over 5 billion barrels of oil were discovered.

Tullow Chief Executive Paul McDade said the well is expected to hold over 100 million barrels of oil, in excess of expectations. The company will start drilling a second well, Joe-1, later this month.

"It looks like we have something we would develop. It looks like we have a long-term business in Guyana," McDade told Reuters in an interview.

"We're hopeful this is not an isolated result, that there will be more discoveries."

Tullow operates the Orinduik block with a 60% stake, while Total and Eco Atlantic each holds a 15% stake and Qatar Petroleum the remaining 10%.

The discovery gives the London-based oil and gas explorer a boost after operational issues at its flagship field in Ghana and delays to projects in East Africa.

"This is a strategy-shifting opportunity for Tullow and a company-making opportunity for junior partner Eco. A new wave of exploration success could also provide a shot-in-the-arm for larger partners Total and Qatar Petroleum," RBC Capital Markets analyst Al Stanton said.

Tullow said the drilling at the Jethro-1 well at a depth of 4,400m metres in approximately 1,350 metres of water revealed high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs of Lower Tertiary age. The well encountered 55 metres of net oil pay.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD -0.87% 1.14 Delayed Quote.62.86%
TOTAL 0.69% 43.805 Real-time Quote.-5.83%
TULLOW OIL -0.14% 207 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 0,05 M
EBIT 2020 -11,1 M
Net income 2020 -6,35 M
Finance 2020 29,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -32,1x
EV / Sales2020 3 731x
EV / Sales2021 6 290x
Capitalization 216 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,14  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Holzman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Moshe Peterburg Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Brent Kinley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Rootenberg Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Kangulohi Angula Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD62.86%163
CNOOC LTD-3.13%67 061
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.38%59 959
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.99%46 063
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-23.22%42 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-2.13%28 960
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group