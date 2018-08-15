Log in
News Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Announces Participation in Enercom's "The Oil & Gas Conference" to be held in Denver August 19-23, 2018

08/15/2018

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) (“EcoStim” or the “Company”) announced today that J. Chris Boswell, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate at Enercom’s “The Oil and Gas Conference” to be held on August 19th through August 23rd, 2018 at the Westin Downtown Hotel in Denver.  The EcoStim corporate presentation is scheduled for 3:35 PM MT on Tuesday, August 21st.  The corporate presentation will be webcast and available on the EcoStim web site at: https://ir.ecostim-es.com/webcasts-interviews.

About the Company

EcoStim is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology company offering well stimulation and completion services and field management technologies to oil and gas producers drilling in the U.S. and international unconventional shale markets.  In addition to conventional pumping equipment, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions and surface footprint.

Contact:
investorrelations@ecostim-es.com
281-531-7200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 102 M
EBIT 2018 -15,5 M
Net income 2018 -23,7 M
Debt 2018 5,76 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 46,1 M
Chart ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,43 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Christopher Boswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian R. Stewart Chairman
Barry B. Ekstrand Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Nickolatos Chief Financial Officer & Assistant Secretary
Miguel di Vincenzo Vice President-Global Sales & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC-50.79%46
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.84%89 926
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.24%37 511
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%35 944
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO25.49%17 218
TECHNIPFMC-7.73%13 285
