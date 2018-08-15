HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) (“EcoStim” or the “Company”) announced today that J. Chris Boswell, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate at Enercom’s “The Oil and Gas Conference” to be held on August 19th through August 23rd, 2018 at the Westin Downtown Hotel in Denver. The EcoStim corporate presentation is scheduled for 3:35 PM MT on Tuesday, August 21st. The corporate presentation will be webcast and available on the EcoStim web site at: https://ir.ecostim-es.com/webcasts-interviews.



About the Company

EcoStim is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology company offering well stimulation and completion services and field management technologies to oil and gas producers drilling in the U.S. and international unconventional shale markets. In addition to conventional pumping equipment, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions and surface footprint.

Contact: investorrelations@ecostim-es.com 281-531-7200