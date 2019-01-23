ECOTEK 360, Inc Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors

Somerville, NJ, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somerville, NJ, March 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Tek 360, Inc.’s ( OTCQB: ECTX) www.ecotek360.com

Chris H Giordano Eco Tek 360 President stated. “We are pleased to announce to our shareholders that Ms. Mary Lynn Landgraf has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ECOTEK 360, Inc.

Ms. Landgraf recently retired from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) in Washington, DC., where she was employed for 15 years from 2003 thru December 2017.

Ms. Landgraf served as a Senior Trade Specialist with a focus on promoting U.S. made technical, specialty and military related textiles to international buyers around the world and strengthening the U.S. textile industry and promoting the Made in America textile image for superior quality and innovation. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome her to our Board”

Ms. Landgraf stated “I look forward to working with the innovative team at ECO TEK 360, Inc and helping them commercialize their proprietary technologies in both the “brick and mortar” and digital assets arena”.

Paul Serbiak ECOTEK 360, Inc CEO stated “Ms. Landgraf’s extensive knowledge of the textiles and apparel industry in the US and around the globe will help guide our efforts to provide meaningful innovation that meets the needs of the marketplace”.





