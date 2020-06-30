Ecoark Holdings, Inc Submits SEC Form 10-K Filing

Log in
ECOARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(ZEST)
06/30/2020 | 08:40am EDT

FRISCO, Texas, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark" or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST), announced that it submitted its audited SEC Form 10-K to EdgarAgents on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. EST prior to the SEC’s 5:30 P.M. EST filing deadline.  Ecoark, however, was notified by its financial printer after the submission that the SEC experienced a global server outage impacting all filing agents’ ability to submit forms.  Ecoark received a notice from the SEC at 6:48 P.M. EST stating that its 10-K submission had been accepted after the deadline and was dated June 30, 2020.  The financial printer subsequently confirmed that Ecoark’s filing will be available on the EDGAR system would be included on a list of companies petitioning for a back-dating of its filing to the original filing date as a result of the SEC’s technical issues.

“Ecoark is issuing this press release to proactively inform our stakeholders of this event and avoid any misunderstanding regarding the Company,” stated Brad Hoagland, CFA, Principal Financial Officer.  “We are pleased to issue our latest Form 10-K and remain a current filer within SEC guidelines despite this system-wide outage experienced by a third party.  Further, Ecoark could, although it does not intend to, also request a filing extension to July 13, 2020 to maintain its status as a current filer.”

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company.  The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”).  Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 20,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.  Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality.  Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that are expected or anticipated to occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including all statements regarding financial guidance, anticipated future growth, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effectiveness of the technology discussed in this release and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside management's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk of increased competition; the potential inability to grow and manage growth profitably, including that the collaboration between AgroFresh and Zest may not yield the results expected, the technology described herein may not perform as intended, risks associated with acquisitions and investments, changes in applicable laws or regulations, commodities prices, and the possibility of adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in each company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

ZEST FRESH™ and Zest Labs™ are trademarks of Zest Labs, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,06 M - -
Net income 2019 -13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2018 111x
EV / Sales 2019 36,8x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Randy Scott May Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter A. Mehring President & Director
William B. Hoagland Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Metzger Lead Independent Director
John P. Cahill Independent Director
