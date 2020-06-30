Ecoark Holdings, Inc Submits SEC Form 10-K Filing

FRISCO, Texas, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark" or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST), announced that it submitted its audited SEC Form 10-K to EdgarAgents on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. EST prior to the SEC’s 5:30 P.M. EST filing deadline. Ecoark, however, was notified by its financial printer after the submission that the SEC experienced a global server outage impacting all filing agents’ ability to submit forms. Ecoark received a notice from the SEC at 6:48 P.M. EST stating that its 10-K submission had been accepted after the deadline and was dated June 30, 2020. The financial printer subsequently confirmed that Ecoark’s filing will be available on the EDGAR system would be included on a list of companies petitioning for a back-dating of its filing to the original filing date as a result of the SEC’s technical issues.



“Ecoark is issuing this press release to proactively inform our stakeholders of this event and avoid any misunderstanding regarding the Company,” stated Brad Hoagland, CFA, Principal Financial Officer. “We are pleased to issue our latest Form 10-K and remain a current filer within SEC guidelines despite this system-wide outage experienced by a third party. Further, Ecoark could, although it does not intend to, also request a filing extension to July 13, 2020 to maintain its status as a current filer.”

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 20,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

