Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ecobalt Solutions Inc    ECS   CA27888J1084

ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC

(ECS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/19 03:59:52 pm
0.215 CAD   +2.38%
10:44pJervois Mining takes over Canada's Ecobalt, shares jump
RE
07/19ECOBALT : Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with Jervois
AQ
07/15Former Idaho governor seeks investigation of mining company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jervois Mining takes over Canada's Ecobalt, shares jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 10:44pm EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining will take over eCobalt Solutions after shareholders of the Canadian company voted in favor of the deal, Jervois said on Monday.

Jervois will acquire eCobalt in a plan of arrangement that values the deal at C$57.6 million ($44.1 million), and will become the owner of the Idaho Cobalt Project, North America's major cobalt project.

Shares in Jervois climbed as much as 21 percent on Monday to $A0.23. Jervois announced the proposed takeover in April.

The battery minerals developer has been on a buying spree to build itself into a supplier of materials outside of China, which dominates the electric vehicle supply chain. It closed a deal to buy M2 Cobalt Corp, which has operations in Uganda, in June.

Prices for cobalt, a key material used in electric vehicle batteries, have collapsed by 70 percent to around $28,000 a ton over the past year due to a rising tide of supply from the Democratic Republic of Congo. [CCBD3]

However, concerns of unsafe work practices and child labor in the Congo have burnished the allure of sources of the raw material from elsewhere.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC 2.38% 0.215 Delayed Quote.-61.82%
FIRST COBALT CORP -3.13% 0.155 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.195 End-of-day quote.-2.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC
10:44pJervois Mining takes over Canada's Ecobalt, shares jump
RE
07/19ECOBALT : Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with Jervois
AQ
07/15Former Idaho governor seeks investigation of mining company
AQ
07/15Jervois Mining Limited - Leading Independent Proxy Firms Recommend eCobalt Me..
AQ
07/15ECOBALT : Reaffirms Merger with Jervois is in the Best Interest of eCobalt Share..
AQ
07/15ECOBALT : Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote 'For' Plan of Arrangement Bet..
AQ
07/12ECOBALT : Reaffirms Merger with Jervois is in the Best Interest of eCobalt Share..
AQ
07/11ECOBALT : Leading Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for..
AQ
07/02JERVOIS MINING LIMITED : eCobalt Merger Update and Response to First Cobalt's Se..
NE
07/02Jervois Mining - eCobalt Merger Update and Response to First Cobalt's Self-Se..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -5,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,17x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M
Chart ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Ecobalt Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,30  CAD
Last Close Price 0,22  CAD
Spread / Highest target 691%
Spread / Average Target 505%
Spread / Lowest Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Callahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Bradbury Hean Chairman
Floyd D. Varley Chief Operating Officer
Marc Tran Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert G. Metka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC-61.82%27
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%37 488
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)0.00%37 488
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP22.29%29 090
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.19%11 163
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.74%8 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group