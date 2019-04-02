Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ecobalt Solutions Inc

ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC

(ECS)
04/01 03:56:20 pm
0.325 CAD   -4.41%
TSX futures flat; oil hits 2019 high

04/02/2019 | 07:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Tuesday after kicking off the second quarter on an upbeat note in the previous session.

Crude prices hit a 2019 high above $69 a barrel on the prospect that more sanctions against Iran and further Venezuelan disruptions could deepen an OPEC-led supply cut, and as the market became less worried that demand may slow.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 125.97 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,228.06 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
