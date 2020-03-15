Kibaran Resources : EcoGraf Interim Financial Report 2020

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or "the Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to present its interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019.
It is recommended that the report be read in conjunction with the Annual Report of EcoGraf (formerly Kibaran Resources Limited ASX:KNL) for the year ended 30 June 2019, together with any public announcements made by EcoGraf in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations under the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001.
This announcement was authorised to be given to ASX by the Board of Directors of EcoGraf Limited.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
+61 8 6424 9002
About EcoGraf
Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.
The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.
To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.
Fully paid ordinary shares
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
& comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Directors' declaration
Independent auditor's review report
Auditor's independence declaration
ENGINEERING CLEANENERGY
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The directors of EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or "the Company") and its controlled entities (collectively, the "consolidated entity") present their report together with the financial statements of the consolidated entity for the half year ended 31 December 2019.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The directors of the Company throughout the half year and to the date of this report are as follows:
Robert Pett
Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
Grant Pierce
Executive Director
John Conidi
Non-Executive Director
Christoph Frey
Non-Executive Director
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.
The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.
To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.
OPERATING RESULTS
The loss after income tax incurred by the consolidated entity for the six months ended 31 December 2019 was $1,644,000 (2018 loss: $1,882,000).
No dividends were declared or paid during the six months ended 31 December 2019 (2018: nil).
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 totalled $788,000 (30 June 2019: $1,462,000).
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
During the half year period, EcoGraf continued development of a proposed battery graphite purification plant which it plans to build in Kwinana, Western Australia.
This proposed manufacturing facility advanced towards Final Investment Decision, which is expected 2H FY20. Debt and equity funding processes continued with prospective lenders, and EcoGraf also commenced offtake discussions with major battery and industrial groups in Asia and Europe.
EcoGraf signed a Letter of Intent with
GR Engineering for construction, operation and maintenance arrangements of its proposed Kwinana facility.
A Participant Agreement was signed with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre, a Perth-based,government-backed hub aiming to position Australia as a global leader in industry focused research into the rapidly transforming battery value chain. The FBICRC will support EcoGraf as it develops its technology, which will provide important material for the centre's research programs.
Independent testwork conducted by EcoGraf during the period confirmed the efficiency and environmental advantages of its proprietary purification process. A feedstock benchmarking program is in progress, and results are expected shortly.
EcoGraf also continued development of its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania. The Company signed a Letter of Intent with GR Engineering for Epanko early works program and EPC construction contract, and achieved positive progress with KfW IPEX-Bank and a second financial institution on Epanko debt financing.
Debt financing for the project continues to be negotiated, however the Company completed a revised funding structure with the aim of simplifying and fast-tracking the US$60m of senior debt financing needed to develop Epanko.
An historic landmark agreement signed between Barrick Gold and Government of Tanzania during the period is expected to unlock debt financing hurdles, and EcoGraf looks forward to progress on this in 2H FY20.
The Company changed its name from Kibaran Resources Limited to EcoGraf Limited after shareholders approved the change at the 2019 Annual General Meeting.
SPHERICAL GRAPHITE MANUFACTURING PROJECT
The Company made significant progress during the period to achieve key milestones for making a Final Investment Decision for the development of the new 20,000tpa battery graphite facility in Western Australia.
Post period end, in February 2020, EcoGraf announced Export Finance Australia, a corporate entity under
the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, had provided in-principle debt funding support for the development of EcoGraf's proposed Kwinana battery graphite purification plant. EFA will undertake commercial and technical due diligence on the project before making a funding decision.
During the period, EcoGraf signed a Letter of Intent with GR Engineering Services Limited for the construction, operation and maintenance of the Kwinana facility and the parties are currently preparing final contract documentation.
Pre-development activities for the project progressed to schedule and the Company is finalising arrangements with the Western Australian Government's land development agency over its proposed 6.7ha site in Kwinana.
Independent testwork results from the purification process flow sheet program confirmed the effectiveness and eco-friendly nature of the EcoGraf proprietary purification process, with no adverse emissions recorded for gaseous, aqueous or solid residues. Results of this testwork provide GR Engineering with the information required to finalise the detailed design of the process flow sheet and equipment design data. Studies are ongoing to finalise the mass balance, process flows and quantification of wastewater volumes.
Other pre-development technical programs were undertaken to progress the Kwinana development including:
Technical documentation for Government approvals, permitting and lease arrangements;
Equipment testing campaigns by suppliers; and
Final feedstock benchmarking to determine the preferred feedstocks and finalise binding purchase agreements.
Electric vehicle manufacturers have recently indicated further actions to promote responsibly produced battery raw materials, in particular:
BMW Group is targeting new supplies by country of origin and is developing a revised sustainability strategy for its entire value chain;
• Volvo announced it will become the first car maker to implement global traceability by applying blockchain technology. Traceability of raw materials used in the production of lithium-ion batteries is one of the main sustainability challenges faced by car makers. Volvo stated that "customers can drive electrified Volvos knowing the material for the batteries has been sourced responsibly"; and
Tesla confirmed it will build Gigafactory 4 in Germany, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
Agreement with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre ("FBI CRC"). The $135 million FBI CRC, based at Curtin University in Perth, aims to position Australia as a global leader in the environmentally, ethically and socially responsible manufacture, deployment, recycling and supply of batteries and battery materials. EcoGraf is one of the FBI CRC industry partners, helping to provide the technology and resources needed to identify opportunities for greater efficiency in battery mineral extraction and processing.
EcoGraf's proposed manufacturing development is consistent with FBI CRC goals, which aim to expand battery minerals and chemicals production and develop opportunities for manufacturing batteries in Australia.
Lithium-ion battery production facilities in operation or planned to begin by 2022
E U R O P E
EPANKO GRAPHITE MINING PROJECT
Key milestones achieved to date include:
Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) completed by GR Engineering
Bank appointed Independent Engineer's Review completed by SRK Consulting (UK), confirming that the BFS adequately addresses all technical aspects of the proposed development and that the social and environmental planning aspects satisfy IFC Performance Standards and World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines
Offtake commitments for the planned production secured in Asia (Sojitz Corporation) and Europe (Thyssen Krupp and European Trader)
Resettlement Action Plan approved by the Tanzanian Government
Granted Mining Licence
Letter of Intent with GR Engineering for early works program and EPC construction contract.
The remaining milestone is to finalise debt and equity funding arrangements to enable construction to proceed. During the period the Company continued to progress the senior debt financing of the new Epanko mine with KfW IPEX-Bank and a second financial institution. The Company is making positive progress to revise the proposed financing structure with the aim of simplifying and fast-tracking the entire debt financing.
On 24 January 2020 the Government of Tanzania signed a landmark settlement agreement with Barrick Gold Limited. The settlement is described by Barrick President Mark Bristow as "a historic day for Africa"and provides the breakthrough the Company has been awaiting for over 2 years to unlock Epanko's financing and development.
As a result, a US$60m Epanko senior debt funding proposal is being prepared by EcoGraf with its proposed lenders under the revised financing structure and subject to securing the agreement of all parties, completion of necessary approvals and loan agreements is now expected to be accelerated.
The on-going support the Company has received from KfW IPEX-Bank and offtake customers in Germany and Asia, has been critical to this process and EcoGraf remains committed to establishing Epanko as a new supplier of responsibly produced,high-qualitynatural flake graphite products.
U G A N D A
K E N Y A
AF R I C A
R W A N D A
NORTH MARA
2º
MWANZA
KABANGA
ARUSHA
B U R U N D I
TULAWAKA BULYANHULU
Merelani Tanzanite
Graphite Mine
BUZWAGI
MERELANI-
MOMBASA
ARUSHA
GRAPHITE PROJECT
TABORA
TANGA
6º
DODOMA
DAR ES
MOROGORO
SALAAM
T A N Z A N I A
THE DEMOCRATIC
EPANKO
Indian
GRAPHITE PROJECT
REPUBLIC OF
THE CONGO
Ocean
Z A M B I A
MBEYA
10º
LEGEND
LINDI
Projects Rail
City
MTWARA
Port
Country Borders
Historical Graphite Production
M A L A W I
200Km
M O Z A M B I Q U E
32º
35º
40º
Epanko is a development ready East African natural flake graphite project
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE DATE
Other than as stated in this directors' report and note 2(c)(iii) of the financial statements, there have not been any events that have arisen in the interval between theend of the reporting period and the date of this report or any other item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors, to materially affect the operations of the consolidated entity, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity, in future financial years.
EcoGraf's proposed new manufacturing facility aims to develop opportunities for manufacturing batteries in Australia
German Office
E C O G R A F L O C AT I O N S
Pilot Plant
Epanko Graphite
Project
Head Office
Kwinana Manufacturing Facility
AUDITOR INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
The auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 19 of this report.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors.
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
14 March 2020
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS & OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
F O R T H E H A L F Y E A R E N D E D 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Note
$'000
$'000
INCOME
R&D tax offset
232
-
Other income
2
4
234
4
EXPENSES
Accounting, audit and taxation services
(183)
(40)
Consultants and contractors
(893)
(583)
Employee benefits
(248)
(255)
Depreciation
(20)
(26)
Directors' fees
(92)
(92)
Exploration & evaluation expensed
(122)
-
Information systems and technology
(48)
(25)
Listing and compliance
(55)
(44)
Office rental & outgoings
(90)
(120)
Other
(58)
(121)
Provision for repayment of R&D tax offset and applicable interest
-
(502)
Travel & accommodation
(57)
(75)
Unrealised foreign exchange losses
(12)
(3)
(1,878)
(1,886)
Loss before income tax
(1,644)
(1,882)
Income tax expense
-
-
Loss after income tax for the period
(1,644)
(1,882)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(1,644)
(1,882)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(1,644)
(1,882)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company:
Cents
Cents
Basic loss per share
(0.55)
(0.68)
Diluted loss per share
(0.55)
(0.68)
The above statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
A S A T 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
Note
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
788
1,462
Other receivables
133
118
Prepayments
16
29
Total current assets
937
1,609
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
169
189
Exploration and evaluation assets
3
17,808
17,292
Total non-current assets
17,977
17,481
Total assets
18,914
19,090
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
745
602
Employee provisions
65
74
Total current liabilities
810
676
Non-current liabilities
Employee provisions
26
22
Total non-current liabilities
26
22
Total liabilities
836
698
Net assets
18,078
18,392
EQUITY
Contributed equity
4
45,693
44,852
Reserves
3,083
2,594
Accumulated losses
(30,698)
(29,054)
Total equity
18,078
18,392
The above statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
F O R T H E H A L F Y E A R E N D E D 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
Share based
Contributed
Accumulated
Loan share
payment
equity
losses
reserve
reserve
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
As at 1 July 2018
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Balance at 31 December 2018
43,786
(25,714)
(5,049)
6,649
19,672
-
(1,882)
-
-
(1,882)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,882)
-
-
(1,882)
43,786
(27,596)
(5,049)
6,649
17,790
As at 1 July 2019
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
44,852
(29,054)
(4,055)
6,649
18,392
-
(1,644)
-
-
(1,644)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,644)
-
-
(1,644)
Shares issued during the period
1,358
-
-
-
1358
Share plan shares cancelled
(489)
-
489
-
-
Share issue expense
(28)
-
-
-
(28)
Balance at 31 December 2019
45,693
(30,698)
(3,566)
6,649
18,078
The above statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
F O R T H E H A L F Y E A R E N D E D 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Payments to suppliers and employees
(1,586)
(1,425)
Research and development tax credit received
232
-
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(1,354)
(1,425)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments for exploration and evaluation
(649)
(769)
Payments for property, plant & equipment
(1)
-
Interest received
2
5
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
(648)
(764)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of shares and options
1,358
135
Capital raising costs for issue of shares
(30)
(22)
Net cash flows from financing activities
1,328
113
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(674)
(2,076)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,462
2,827
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
788
751
The above statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
F O R T H E H A L F Y E A R E N D E D 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
1. COMPANY INFORMATION
The consolidated financial statements of EcoGraf Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "consolidated entity") for the half year ended 31 December 2019 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 13 March 2020.
EcoGraf Limited ("the Company" or "the parent") is a for profit company limited by shares incorporated in Australia whose shares are publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. It has activities in Australia and Tanzania, with the country of domicile being Australia and the registered office located in Australia.
The nature of operations and principal activities of the consolidated entity are described in the directors' report.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
(a) Statement of compliance
The financial report is a general purpose financial report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board.
The financial statements do not include all of the information required for
annual financial statements and should
be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended
30 June 2019, together with any public
announcements made by the Company during the half year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated, in accordance with ASIC Corporations (rounding in financial/directors' reports) instrument 2016/191.
(b) Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the half year financial report are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Company's annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations as of 1 July 2019.
The Company changed its accounting policies as a result of adopting the following standards:
AASB 16Leases, and
AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments.
AASB 16: Leases
AASB 16 requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model in a similar manner to finance leases under AASB 117 Leases. The standard includes two recognition exemptions for lessees - leases of 'low-value' assets (e.g., personal computers) and short-term leases (i.e., leases with a lease term of 12 months or less). At the commencement date of a lease, a lessee will recognise a liability to make lease payments (i.e., the lease liability) and an asset representing the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., the right- of-use asset). Lessees will be required to separately recognise the interest expense on the lease liability and the depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset. Lessees will be required to remeasure the lease liability upon the occurrence of certain events (e.g., a change in the lease term, a change in future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine those payments). The lessee will generally recognise the amount of the remeasurement of the lease liability as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset.
The consolidated entity has assessed the impact on its consolidated financial statements resulting from the application of AASB 16. The new standard did not significantly impact the consolidated entity as it has not entered into any significant leasing arrangements.
12 ECOGRAF LIMITEDFINANCIAL REPORT - HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments.
The Interpretation clarifies the application of the recognition and measurement
criteria in IAS 12 Income Taxes when
there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically
addresses the following:
Whether an entity considers uncertain tax treatments separately
The assumptions an entity makes about the examination of tax treatments by taxation authorities
• How an entity determines taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates
How an entity considers changes in facts and circumstances.
The consolidated entity has assessed the impact on its consolidated financial statements resulting from the application of AASB Interpretation 23. The new interpretation does not significantly impact the consolidated entity.
(c) Going concern
For the half year ended 31 December 2019, the consolidated entity reported a loss after income tax of $1,644,000
(2018: loss $1,882,000) and held cash and cash equivalents of $788,000 (30 June 2019 $1,462,000). The consolidated entity's cashflow forecast for the 12 months to 31 March 2021 indicates that it will need to raise additional capital to fund its on-going business programs.
The directors consider it appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis based on the following pertinent considerations:
the consolidated entity has a history of successfully raising working capital as and when required, regardless of market cycles;
the consolidated entity has executed a mandate letter with an investment bank to act as lead manager for an equity capital raising expected to be completed during March 2020; and
an undrawn funding facility of $300,000 has been arranged with directors to provide the consolidated entity with additional working capital, if required.
In the event that the consolidated entity is unable to obtain sufficient funding to pay its existing creditors and meet its ongoing working capital requirements as required, there is material uncertainty whether it will continue as a going concern and therefore whether it will realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and at the amounts stated in the financial report. The financial statements do not include any adjustment relating to the recoverability or classification of recorded asset amounts or to the amounts or classification of liabilities, that may be necessary should the consolidated entity not be able to continue as a going concern.
3. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Exploration and evaluation expenditure carried forward:
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period
17,292
16,922
Capitalised expenditure at cost
516
1,367
Exploration and evaluation expenditure written off
-
(964)
Exploration expenditure research and development tax offset
-
(33)
Carrying amount at the end of the period
17,808
17,292
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
F O R T H E H A L F Y E A R E N D E D 3 1 D E C E M B E R 2 0 1 9
Recoverability of the carrying amount of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development and commercial exploitation of areas of interest and the sale of minerals, or the sale of the respective areas of interest. The Company is in discussion with the Government of Tanzania with respect to the regulatory arrangements and approvals for the development of the Epanko Graphite Project, including mining licence conditions past due for the commencement of regular production. On 4 September 2018, the Mining Commission confirmed to the Company that it will be ready to renew the mining licence upon expiry of the licence period in 2025, provided that the requirements of section 53 of the Mining Act 2010 are fulfilled.
4. CONTRIBUTED EQUITY
No. of shares
$'000
1 July 2018
275,680,967
43,786
Share placement
21,690,000
2,168
Plan shares expired
(4,750,000)
(994)
Capital raising costs
-
(108)
At 30 June 2019
292,620,967
44,852
Share placement
14,537,224
1,308
Issue of shares to consultants in lieu of cash
555,556
50
Plan shares expired
(2,050,000)
(489)
Capital raising costs
-
(28)
31 December 2019
305,663,747
45,693
5. SEGMENT INFORMATION
The consolidated entity reports one segment, natural graphite products, to the chief operating decision maker, being the Managing Director, for the purposes of assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources.
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts reported to the chief operating decision maker are determined in accordance with accounting policies that are consistent with those adopted in this financial report.
Australia
Tanzania
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
Six months ended 31 December 2019
Segment revenues
234
-
234
Segment results
(1,111)
(533)
(1,644)
Six months ended 31 December 2018
Segment revenues
4
-
4
Segment results
(1,650)
(232)
(1,882)
31 December 2019
Segment assets
18
17,959
17,977
Unallocated assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
788
Other receivables
133
Prepayments
16
Total assets
18,914
Segment liabilities
(824)
(12)
(836)
Total liabilities
(836)
30 June 2019
Segment assets
20
17,461
17,481
Unallocated assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,462
Other receivables
118
Prepayments
29
Total assets
19,090
Segment liabilities
(613)
(85)
(698)
Total liabilities
(698)
6. DIVIDENDS
No dividends were declared or paid during the half year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: nil).
7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
There were no significant transactions with related parties entered into during the period.
8. EVENTS AFTER BALANCE DATE
Other than as stated in note 2(c)(iii), there have not been any events that have arisen in the interval between the end of the reporting period and the date of this report or any other item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors, to materially affect the operations of the consolidated entity, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity, in future financial years.
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
In the directors' opinion:
The interim financial statements, comprising the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows and accompanying notes, are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001 and:
Comply with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
Give a true and fair view of the financial position at 31 December 2019 and of the performance for the period ended on that date.
Subject to achievement of matters set out in note 2(c) to the financial statements, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors.
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
14 March 2020
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Independent auditor's review report to the Members of EcoGraf Limited
Report on the half-year financial report
Conclusion
We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of EcoGraf Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.
Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
Emphasis of matter - material uncertainty related to going concern
We draw attention to Note 2(c) of the financial report, which describes the principal conditions that raise doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report
The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Ernst & Young
Gavin Buckingham
Partner
Perth
14 March 2020
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Auditor's independence declaration to the Directors of EcoGraf Limited
As lead auditor for the review of the half-year financial report of EcoGraf Limited for the half-year ended
31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
This declaration is in respect of EcoGraf Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period.
Ernst & Young
Gavin Buckingham
Partner
14 March 2020
BUILDINGASUSTAINABLE,ECO-FRIENDLYGLOBAL GRAPHITE BUSINESS