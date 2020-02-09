Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  EcoGraf Limited    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kibaran Resources : Positive Outcomes from Indaba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 08:28pm EST

E N G I N E E R I N G C L E A N E N E R G Y

10 FEBRUARY 2020

ASX: EGR

Positive Outcomes from Indaba

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to provide an update relating to the positive outcomes from meetings and discussions held during the Indaba Mining Conference in Cape Town over the past week.

The Company held further meetings with KfW IPEX-Bank, advancing the proposed Epanko Graphite Project financing structure with the aim of simplifying and fast-tracking the proposed US$60m senior debt financing.

The recently announced settlement between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania has largely been viewed as the beginning of the revitalisation of the resource sector in Tanzania, resulting in the commencement of concentrate exports and the proposed approval of several Special Mining Licences.

Tanzania's Ministry of Minerals attended Indaba after a hiatus of several years. The Deputy Minister of Minerals Hon. Stanslaus H. Nyongo (MP) presented an overview of the mineral sector in Tanzania at the investment forum on Wednesday 5 February, emphasising the now positive investment climate and opportunities to invest in Tanzania.

Figure 1: Hon. Stanslaus H. Nyongo (MP) presentation promoting the improving environment and investment opportunities.

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

Level 1/18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

A key focus of the investment forums was the increasing investment in battery manufacturing outside China with expected demand seeking a diversified battery graphite supply. Of interest is the news reported by Reuters of Thyssenkrupp in talks with Tesla for its planned Gigafactory in Germany joining the 14 planned battery manufacturing facilities in Europe.

There was considerable interest in EcoGraf's battery graphite products and during the course of Indaba the Company held a significant number of meetings, advancing discussions on investment and offtake for its Kwinana development with its existing and potential new customers. Mining Indaba is the world's largest mining conference and the increasing focus on social and environmental sustainability was a key theme throughout the conference.

The investment case for EcoGraf was recognised in the very positive response to the Company's presentation in the Investment Battlefield forum. EcoGraf was a finalist (Top 4) from companies with projects across Africa that contested in the Investment Battlefield Competition.

The Company's environmental and sustainability credentials were a supporting reason for the Company successfully progressing through to the finals of the investment competition.

EcoGraf's unique purification process to produce battery graphite for the lithium-ion battery market, combined with its Epanko Graphite Project which has been designed to meet the strictest standards for social and environmental sustainability, were recognised during each of the judging stages.

The final was streamed live on CNBC Africa to 48 countries.

This ASX announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

  1. +61 8 6424 9002

2

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 01:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECOGRAF LIMITED
08:28pKIBARAN RESOURCES : Positive Outcomes from Indaba
PU
01/31KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 20..
PU
01/28ECOGRAF LIMITED : Government Breakthrough Paves Way for Epanko Financing and Dev..
EQ
01/27KIBARAN RESOURCES : Government Breakthrough Paves Way for Epanko Financing and D..
PU
01/14KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf Signs GR Engineering fo WA Battery Graphite Manufact..
PU
01/06KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf partners with Future Batteries Industry CRC
PU
2019KIBARAN RESOURCES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2019KIBARAN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019KIBARAN RESOURCES : Appendix 3F Final Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2019KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Benchmark Programme to Finalise Preferred Feedstocks
EQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 25,1 M
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Grant S. Pierce Executive Director & Executive Director-Projects
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED-43.85%18
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL8.84%52 189
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.04%30 049
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-6.10%16 424
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-6.16%11 986
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-10.08%11 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group