EcoGreen International : Discloseable Transactions - Construction and Equipment Purchase Agreements in relation to the Construction of New Plants in Gulei Chemical Industrial Park

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EcoGreen International Group Limited

中怡國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

www.ecogreen.com

(Stock code: 2341)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPMENT PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

IN RELATION TO THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PLANTS

IN GULEI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL PARK

EcoGreen Chemicals has entered into the Agreements with three Independent Third Parties in relation to the Project for the period from 20 March 2017 to 3 August 2018. It has come to the attention of the Directors that each of the Agreements, on a standalone basis and/or on an aggregated basis, would have constituted a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Each of the Equipment Purchase Agreement (1), Construction Agreement (1), Construction Agreement (2) and Construction Agreement (4), on a standalone basis, constitutes a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules since the applicable percentage ratio is more than 5% but less than 25%. In addition, the Contractor

Agreements and the Contractor (C) Agreements, each on an aggregated basis, constitute a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules since the applicable percentage ratio is more than 5% but less than 25%.

The Board has implemented certain remedial actions and procedures for the avoidance of the future occurrence of non-compliance of the Listing Rules.