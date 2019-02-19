Log in
ECOLAB

(ECL)
Ecolab : 4Q Profit Falls on Higher Costs

02/19/2019

By Kimberly Chin

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said profit fell 30% in the fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher delivered product costs, investments in the business and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.

The St. Paul, Minn., water, hygiene and energy provider said net income was $395.1 million, or $1.35 a share, down from $562.6 million, or $1.92 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.49 a share.

On an adjusted basis, Ecolab earned $1.54 a share, in line with analysts' expectations.

Sales rose 3% to $3.76 billion from a year ago, just below analysts' estimates of $3.77 billion.

For 2019, Ecolab expects adjusted earnings of $5.80 to $6 a share, a 10% to 14% increase from the comparable period a year ago.

Earlier this month, Ecolab said it plans to spin off its oilfield chemicals business into a separate publicly traded company in order to focus on its core platforms.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 662 M
EBIT 2018 2 100 M
Net income 2018 1 469 M
Debt 2018 6 711 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 32,65
P/E ratio 2019 28,12
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capitalization 47 225 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Handley President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB10.95%47 225
SIKA AG5.94%18 603
SYMRISE20.00%11 839
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC10.18%8 766
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 313
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC11.22%7 772
