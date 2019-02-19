Ecolab : 4Q Profit Falls on Higher Costs

By Kimberly Chin



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said profit fell 30% in the fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher delivered product costs, investments in the business and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.

The St. Paul, Minn., water, hygiene and energy provider said net income was $395.1 million, or $1.35 a share, down from $562.6 million, or $1.92 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.49 a share.

On an adjusted basis, Ecolab earned $1.54 a share, in line with analysts' expectations.

Sales rose 3% to $3.76 billion from a year ago, just below analysts' estimates of $3.77 billion.

For 2019, Ecolab expects adjusted earnings of $5.80 to $6 a share, a 10% to 14% increase from the comparable period a year ago.

Earlier this month, Ecolab said it plans to spin off its oilfield chemicals business into a separate publicly traded company in order to focus on its core platforms.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com