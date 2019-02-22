Log in
ECOLAB    ECL

ECOLAB

(ECL)
Ecolab : Declares Regular Dividend | Ecolab

02/22/2019 | 01:41pm EST

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Feb. 22, 2019 - The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2019.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 82 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com. Follow us on Twitter @ecolab or Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab.

###

Contacts:

Michael Monahan

651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg

651.250.2185

February 22, 2019

Disclaimer

Ecolab Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 18:41:03 UTC
