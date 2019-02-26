Ecolab : Ethisphere Names Ecolab One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 13th Consecutive Year | Ecolab

February 26, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Feb. 26, 2019 - Ecolab Inc. has again been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Ecolab has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies every year since the list's inception in 2007.

'Our 49,000 associates work hard every day to deliver the best results for our customers, the right way,' said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 'We appreciate the Ethisphere Institute again recognizing us for our commitment to operating ethically and responsibly as we work to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier.'

Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies recognizes companies for their integrity, ethics and critical role in driving positive change in the business community and societies around the world.

'Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last,' said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. 'I congratulate everyone at Ecolab for earning this recognition.'

The World's Most Ethical Companies recognition is based upon Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (a 35 percent weighting), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent).

To view the 2019 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies, visit: worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: ethisphere.com.

