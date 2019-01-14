Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 19

Jan 14, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter results and future earnings guidance. A news release containing fourth quarter results and future earnings guidance is expected to be issued before market open on February 19, 2019.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

To access the webcast, visit the Investor News and Events section of Ecolab's website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player are needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005771/en/

Michael Monahan

651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg

651.250.2185

Source: Ecolab Inc.

Back to Press Releases