Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 5

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the planned spin off of its upstream energy business as well as to discuss Ecolab’s preliminary 2018 fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings guidance. A news release containing the spin off announcement, the preliminary fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings guidance was issued after the market close on February 4, 2019.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

To access the webcast, visit the Investor News and Events section of Ecolab’s website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player are needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

(ECL-C)

