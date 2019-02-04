Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 5

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the
planned spin off of its upstream energy business as well as to discuss
Ecolab’s preliminary 2018 fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings
guidance. A news release containing the spin off announcement, the
preliminary fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings guidance was issued
after the market close on February 4, 2019.
Details for the public webcast are as follows:
|
TIME:
|
|
|
|
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATE:
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
DURATION:
|
|
|
|
One hour
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOCATION:
|
|
|
|
www.ecolab.com/investor
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARCHIVE:
|
|
|
|
A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on
Ecolab’s website.
|
|
|
|
|
To access the webcast, visit the Investor News and Events section of
Ecolab’s website at www.ecolab.com/investor
and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media
Player or other compatible streaming media player are needed to listen
to the webcast.
About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million
customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene
and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital
resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates,
Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and
on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments,
optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for
customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial
markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab
news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.
