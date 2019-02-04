Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 5 | Ecolab

Log in
02/04/2019

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the planned spin off of its upstream energy business as well as to discuss Ecolab's preliminary 2018 fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings guidance. A news release containing the spin off announcement, the preliminary fourth quarter results and 2019 earnings guidance was issued after the market close on February 4, 2019.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab's website.

To access the webcast, visit the Investor News and Events section of Ecolab's website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player are needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-C)

Michael Monahan
651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Disclaimer

Ecolab Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 03:43:01 UTC
