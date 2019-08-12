Ecolab : Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar | Ecolab

August 12, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has acquired the business of privately held Chemstar Corporation, a U.S.-based supplier of food safety and cleaning and sanitizing solutions focused on the grocery and food retail markets. Chemstar and its Sterilox Fresh product line serve customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the company's 2018 sales were approximately $40 million.

'Chemstar's food safety solutions align well with our existing offerings and will enhance and broaden our ability to meet the needs of our food retail customers,' said Bobby Mendez, Ecolab executive vice president and president, Global Services & Specialty.

Chemstar offers a range of food safety, sanitation and freshness solutions for kitchen care, surface and floor care, hand hygiene, food sanitation, and produce and floral freshness for food retail and convenience stores.

Sterilox Fresh produce and floral treatment solutions help the food retail industry meet increasing consumer demand for fresh food and floral products. ProduceMAXX, an EPA-registered antimicrobial product for produce helps enhance shelf life, protect against cross-contamination and control spoilage organisms to provide higher quality and safer produce. FloraFresh combines antimicrobial technology with a natural floral nutrient to help extend the freshness of cut flowers.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

