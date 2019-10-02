Ecolab : Acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific

Leading distributor of endoscopy, central sterile department, dental and pharmaceutical solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources, has acquired Gallay Medical & Scientific, a leading distributor of endoscopy, central sterile department, dental and pharmaceutical solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Melbourne the company’s sales for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, were approximately AU$42 million (US$28 million).

“Ecolab is committed to providing hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the world with innovative infection prevention solutions for patients and healthcare providers,” said Gergely Sved, senior vice president and general manager of Ecolab Healthcare. “Gallay Medical & Scientific, founded and operated by the Vat family, is a well-respected distributor of medical solutions that shares our focus on technical and service excellence, and will enable us to meet the needs of our growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand.”

Gallay Medical & Scientific is a leader in providing medical devices, equipment, chemistry and service to the medical, dental, scientific and pharmaceutical industries. Founded by Jan Vat in 1965, the company has approximately 100 employees, including its field service team, and operates a research, development and technical centre in Melbourne with offices, workshops and warehouses throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Ecolab Healthcare serves more than 8,700 hospitals and health systems in more than 90 countries, delivering solutions that help ensure cleaner, safer and healthier environments for patients and healthcare providers. Its unique program delivery model brings together cutting-edge technology, real-time information, personally delivered service and best-practice training for improved outcomes, operational efficiencies and increased patient satisfaction.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimise water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

Ecolab has more than 1,200 associates throughout Australia and New Zealand.

