Ecolab : Again Recognized as One of the Best Companies to Sell for by Selling Power Magazine | Ecolab

August 07, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has been named to Selling Power magazine's 2019 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. The list evaluated companies based on three categories: compensation and benefits; hiring, sales training and sales enablement; and customer retention. This is Ecolab's fourth consecutive year on the Best Companies to Sell For list.

'We understand the critical role our more than 27,000 sales-and-service associates have in the success of our customers and our company, and equip them with industry-leading training, technologies and compensation programs to help ensure their success,' said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr.

'Successful sales teams know how to embrace change,' said Gerhard Gschwandtner, publisher of Selling Power. 'That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market.'

The 2019 50 Best Companies to Sell For list is available at www.sellingpower.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives.

(ECL-C)

