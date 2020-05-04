Log in
ECOLAB INC.

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
News 


Ecolab : Board of Directors Rescinds 2020 Compensation Increase

05/04/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Aligning with Ecolab’s decision to defer implementation of merit pay increases for employees in 2020 wherever legally permitted, and in recognition of the significant impact of COVID-19, the Board voted to cancel its compensation increase that was previously approved in October 2019.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in driving business performance while protecting people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to advance food safety, protect public health, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2020
