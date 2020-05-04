Ecolab : Board of Directors Rescinds 2020 Compensation Increase

Aligning with Ecolab’s decision to defer implementation of merit pay increases for employees in 2020 wherever legally permitted, and in recognition of the significant impact of COVID-19, the Board voted to cancel its compensation increase that was previously approved in October 2019.

About Ecolab

