Ecolab : Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2020.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in driving business performance while protecting people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to advance food safety, protect public health, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

