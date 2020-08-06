Ecolab : Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

(ECL-D)

