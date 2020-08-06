Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ecolab Inc.    ECL

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecolab : Declares Regular Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

(ECL-D)


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ECOLAB INC.
02:20pECOLAB : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
07:53aECOLAB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/28ECOLAB : Expects Healthcare and Life Sciences Segment Sales to Grow This Year Wi..
DJ
07/28ECOLAB : Adjusted. Earnings Miss Estimates, Net Sales Beat
DJ
07/28ECOLAB INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/28ECOLAB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28ECOLAB : Second Quarter Reported Diluted Continuing Operations EPS $0.44; Adjust..
BU
07/28ECOLAB INC. : Half-year results
CO
07/24ECOLAB INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/23ECOLAB INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 094 M - -
Net income 2020 1 087 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,2x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 54 612 M 54 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 191,56 $
Last Close Price 191,94 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Beck President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-0.54%54 612
GIVAUDAN SA24.71%38 534
SIKA AG12.13%31 923
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.16%20 745
SYMRISE AG15.14%17 408
UMICORE-10.06%10 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group