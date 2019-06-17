Log in
ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
Ecolab Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2016 -- Data Talk

06/17/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is currently at $190.11, down $8.76 or 4.41%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3, 2019, when it closed at $185.64

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2016, when it fell 7.35%

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 3.27% month-to-date

-- Up 29.02% year-to-date

-- Down 4.8% from its all-time closing high of $199.69 on June 10, 2019

-- Up 31.17% from 52 weeks ago (June 18, 2018), when it closed at $144.93

-- Traded as low as $189.79; lowest intraday level since June 5, 2019, when it hit $188.72

-- Down 4.57% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.05%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:00:38 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.24% 26156.45 Delayed Quote.11.84%
ECOLAB INC. -3.99% 190.69 Delayed Quote.34.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.81% 7540.024044 Delayed Quote.18.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.84% 7862.651854 Delayed Quote.17.50%
S&P 500 0.29% 2895.53 Delayed Quote.15.16%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 337 M
EBIT 2019 2 328 M
Net income 2019 1 650 M
Debt 2019 6 184 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 35,10
P/E ratio 2020 30,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 57 288 M
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Handley President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB INC.34.96%53 509
GIVAUDAN21.97%24 707
SIKA AG27.61%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING34.48%14 269
SYMRISE36.87%12 920
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC11.85%8 338
