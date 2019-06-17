Ecolab Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2016 -- Data Talk

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is currently at $190.11, down $8.76 or 4.41%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3, 2019, when it closed at $185.64

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2016, when it fell 7.35%

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 3.27% month-to-date

-- Up 29.02% year-to-date

-- Down 4.8% from its all-time closing high of $199.69 on June 10, 2019

-- Up 31.17% from 52 weeks ago (June 18, 2018), when it closed at $144.93

-- Traded as low as $189.79; lowest intraday level since June 5, 2019, when it hit $188.72

-- Down 4.57% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.05%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:00:38 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet