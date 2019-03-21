Ecolab : GreenBiz Survey Finds Corporations Still Struggle to Translate Water Goals into Action on the Ground

There is a growing sense of urgency about water scarcity as a business
risk, but almost half of all companies don’t have a plan to achieve
their water reduction targets. That is the key finding of a new survey
conducted by Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy
technologies and services, and the sustainability news and research
organization GreenBiz.
Companies are under pressure to reduce their water usage because of
mounting water scarcity. According to U.N. projections, the world will
face a 40 percent freshwater shortfall by 2030 if nothing changes. This
is a growing issue for corporate water users, who consume more than 40
percent of all water used in industrialized economies and an increasing
share in developing nations.
“Saving water is the smart play for the future,” said Emilio Tenuta,
Ecolab vice president of Corporate Sustainability. “Companies can reduce
costs and save energy, and become more resilient to water scarcity and
climate change.”
The Ecolab-GreenBiz survey underscores the need for companies to rethink
their water management. Key findings from the survey, which was
conducted in February and March 2019 with responses from 86 companies
with revenues of at least $1 billion, include:
-
74 percent of the companies surveyed say water is an increasing
priority
-
59 percent agreed that it is also a growing business risk
-
88 percent said they would take active steps to manage water use in
the next three years
But despite that sense of urgency, 44 percent of the companies surveyed
said they have no plan in place to achieve their water goals. And only
56 percent report using smart technology to monitor their water use and
savings.
“It’s good to see that companies are increasingly focusing their
attention on water,” said Paul Carp, head of research at GreenBiz.
“However, it would be even more encouraging to see greater action,
including the development of plans and execution of sustainable water
management practices at scale, to make a difference for the planet.”
The outcomes from the 2019 survey are in line with findings from 2017,
the first year the Ecolab-GreenBiz survey was conducted, when 75 percent
of companies said they had corporate water reduction goals, but 82
percent reported they lacked the tools and expertise to achieve them.
This persistent discrepancy is explained by a disconnect between the
corporate level, where the goals are set, and the on-the-ground facility
level, where the actual savings must be achieved. Seventy-five percent
of companies said that water reduction targets are set by corporate
sustainability teams, but only 64 percent feel that they are
appropriately engaging their facility teams, down 5 percent from 2017.
To bridge the gap between corporate goals and real results, operational
managers need to be fully engaged.
Earlier this month, Ecolab launched the Ecolab
Smart Water Navigator, a free online tool that was designed to do
precisely that. Based on a 13-question survey, it enables companies to
prioritize their most vulnerable locations, where water savings can make
the biggest difference, and recommends the tailored tools, resources and
technologies their local teams need to achieve their water savings
targets.
Ecolab is a leading provider of solutions to help companies of all sizes
better manage their water use. The company provides technologies,
chemistries and services to a wide range of industries to solve process
water, cooling and boiler water, and wastewater treatment challenges,
while improving operating efficiencies and reducing water and energy use.
In addition to the Smart Water Navigator, Ecolab offers the Water
Risk Monetizer, a publicly available online tool that helps
companies determine the true value of water to their operation – beyond
what’s on their monthly utility bill – and puts a dollar figure on water
risk.
