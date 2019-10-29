Ecolab : Narrows 2019 Adjusted EPS Forecast

By Michael Dabaie

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) narrowed its full year adjusted EPS forecast to lower the top-end of the guidance.

The water, hygiene and energy technologies and services company narrowed its 2019 adjusted per-share earnings forecast to $5.80 to $5.90, from the previous $5.80 to $6 range.

The company said it expects special charges in 2019 to be 60 cents to 70 cents a share principally related to the company's efficiency initiative, the planned Upstream Energy spin-off and integration of acquisitions.

Ecolab said it expects profit in its fourth quarter of $1.64 to $1.74, versus $1.54 a year earlier.

The company said it expects the spin-off of its Upstream Energy business to be completed by mid-2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com