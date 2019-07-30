Ecolab : Ranked in Top 10% on Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

Recognized as a leader in fostering an inclusive workplace

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies, has been ranked in the top 10% of companies in the third annual Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. Developed by a division of Working Mother Media, the index evaluates companies based on their actions to recruit, retain and advance diversity within their organization.

“We are committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce and are honored to be recognized for this important work,” said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. “We want every member of the Ecolab team to thrive and contribute to our success.”

Ecolab was recognized for superior achievement in its diversity practices and was named a Top 10% Inclusion Index Company, a category for the highest-scoring organizations on the index.

Examples of Ecolab’s commitment to having a diverse and inclusive workplace include:

Increasing board member diversity: 38% of the members of Ecolab’s board of directors are women and 15% are people of color

Increasing the number of executive women and executives of color by 17% and 36% respectively since 2016

Joining the Human Rights Campaigns’ Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity

Achieving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes companies with leading policies and practices for LGBTQ workplace equality

Signing the Business Statement for Transgender Equality

Including diversity and inclusion progress information in the company’s 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, helps organizations understand gaps in demographic representation and develops strategies to help drive internal change and solutions through proven best practices. The Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, which was first published in 2017, is based on organization-submitted data, and inclusion on the index is based on achieving a set qualifying percentage.

For more information on Ecolab’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit www.ecolab.com/about/corporate-responsibility/diversity-and-inclusion.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

